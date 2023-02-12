NFL

Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown Backed To Receive Over 71.5 Yards In Player Prop Odds

Joe Lyons
2 min read
Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on AJ Brown for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Brown vs the Chiefs.

  • Brown to score 1st TD +850
  • Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 71.5
  • Brown to score 2+ TDs +750

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

AJ Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Brown is averaging 88.0 receiving yards per game
  • Brown receiving overs has hit in 5 of the last 10 games this season
  • Brown has 11 receiving TDs this season
  • 50 combined receiving yards and no TDs in playoffs so far
  • The average receiving yards line for Brown this season was 71.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on Super Bowl LVII

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
