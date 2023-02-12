Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on AJ Brown for the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Brown vs the Chiefs.

Brown to score 1st TD +850

Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 71.5

Brown to score 2+ TDs +750

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

AJ Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

Brown is averaging 88.0 receiving yards per game

Brown receiving overs has hit in 5 of the last 10 games this season

Brown has 11 receiving TDs this season

50 combined receiving yards and no TDs in playoffs so far

The average receiving yards line for Brown this season was 71.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.