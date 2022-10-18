Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics NBA Player Props With Free $1000 Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We have an NBA Atlantic Division matchup Tuesday night between the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.

Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prop Bet Pick 1: James Harden Pts + Assists Over 27.5 -110 @ BetOnline

We all know Hardens’ scoring process, but did you know he averaged 10.5 assists per game after being acquired in a mid-season trade from Brooklyn? That is what he accomplished last season, and he’s expected to do the same for 2022-2023. Harden averaged 21 points per game for the 76ers, and we look for him to exceed the oddsmakers’ points + assists total of 27.5 tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prop Bet Pick 2: Tyrese Maxey Over 2.5 3-point FGs made +134 @ BetOnline

This is a great price for this prop. Harden is expected to take on the facilitator role, and Maxey will be a direct beneficiary. Look for Harden to attack the cup and kick out to Maxey for three. The 2nd year guard attempted four triples per night in 2022 and canned 41% of them, and I expect him to launch more deep ones this season. The C’s defense is tough, and opponents shot 33% from downtown, but all Maxey needs to do is make two of six, and he exceeds the total.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Prop Bet Pick 3: Joel Embiid Over 10.5 rebounds -120 @ BetOnline

There are plenty of terrific Joel Embiid props, but the most likely to happen will be Over 10.5 rebounds. The Celtics shot 46% last season with a 54% effective field goal percentage, but even if they hit that number, they’ll be missing plenty, and Embiid will be there to clean up the mess. Embiid averaged 12.5 rebounds over his four contests vs. Boston, and we expect him to cover the number tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics Odds