The Phil Mickelson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time winner of the major at +25000. Mickelson turned back the clock with a top 2 finish in the Masters – can he do the same in the 2023 PGA?
How To Bet On Phil Mickelson PGA Championship Odds
The PHIL MICKELSON odds to win the 2023 PGA Championship are at +25000 with the best offshore gambling sites
Here’s how to claim these Phil Mickelson PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Phil Mickelson At The 2023 PGA Championship
52 year-old Phil Mickelson defied his age at the Masters at Augusta last month to finish a tied second, so many will have the former two-time PGA Championship winner down as a lively outsider to do well this week at Oak Hill Country Club.
This is an even that Mickelson has done well in over the years too as the 6-time major winner has mopped up two PGA Championship titles during his career.
The first of those victories came in 2005 when shooting -4 at Springfield Golf Club in New Jersey to see off the field, while it was only two year’s ago that Mickelson won his second PGA title in 2021. He managed a -6 score over the four rounds that day at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: Jason Day Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1400
RELATED: Phil Mickelson Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: Three-Time Masters Champion Boasts $400 Million Net Worth
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1400
- Brooks Koepka +2500
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Dustin Johnson +2800
- Justin Thomas +3300
- Jason Day + 3000
- Cameron Smith +3000
- Tony Finau +2200
- Collin Morikawa +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Cameron Young +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4500
- Max Homa +4500
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
- Phil Mickelson: Can the two-time winner turn back the clock again?
