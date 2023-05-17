Golf

Phil Mickelson Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can The Two-Time Winner Turn Back The Clock?

Andy Newton
The Phil Mickelson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time winner of the major at +25000. Mickelson turned back the clock with a top 2 finish in the Masters – can he do the same in the 2023 PGA?

Phil Mickelson At The 2023 PGA Championship

52 year-old Phil Mickelson defied his age at the Masters at Augusta last month to finish a tied second, so many will have the former two-time PGA Championship winner down as a lively outsider to do well this week at Oak Hill Country Club.

This is an even that Mickelson has done well in over the years too as the 6-time major winner has mopped up two PGA Championship titles during his career.

The first of those victories came in 2005 when shooting -4 at Springfield Golf Club in New Jersey to see off the field, while it was only two year’s ago that Mickelson won his second PGA title in 2021. He managed a -6 score over the four rounds that day at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina.

Back PHIL MICKELSON to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +25000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

  • ⛳️  Event: 105th PGA Championship
  • 📅  Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
  • 🕛  Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
  • 🏆  2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
  • 📺  TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
  • 🏟  Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
  • 🎲  PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1400

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

  • Jon Rahm + 800
  • Scottie Scheffler + 800
  • Rory McIlroy +1400
  • Brooks Koepka +2500
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Dustin Johnson +2800
  • Justin Thomas +3300
  • Jason Day + 3000
  • Cameron Smith +3000
  • Tony Finau +2200
  • Collin Morikawa +3500
  • Sungjae Im +3500
  • Cameron Young +3300
  • Viktor Hovland +3500
  • Tyrrell Hatton +4000
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
  • Jordan Spieth +4500
  • Max Homa +4500

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

