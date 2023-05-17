The Phil Mickelson odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the two-time winner of the major at +25000. Mickelson turned back the clock with a top 2 finish in the Masters – can he do the same in the 2023 PGA?



Phil Mickelson At The 2023 PGA Championship



52 year-old Phil Mickelson defied his age at the Masters at Augusta last month to finish a tied second, so many will have the former two-time PGA Championship winner down as a lively outsider to do well this week at Oak Hill Country Club.

This is an even that Mickelson has done well in over the years too as the 6-time major winner has mopped up two PGA Championship titles during his career.

The first of those victories came in 2005 when shooting -4 at Springfield Golf Club in New Jersey to see off the field, while it was only two year’s ago that Mickelson won his second PGA title in 2021. He managed a -6 score over the four rounds that day at Kiawah Island Resort in South Carolina.

Back PHIL MICKELSON to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +25000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1400

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1400

Brooks Koepka +2500

Xander Schauffele +1600

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Dustin Johnson +2800

Justin Thomas +3300

Jason Day + 3000

Cameron Smith +3000

Tony Finau +2200

Collin Morikawa +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Cameron Young +3300

Viktor Hovland +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Jordan Spieth +4500

Max Homa +4500

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

