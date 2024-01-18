Whether you like to play sparingly at home or fancy yourself as a seasoned pro who is a regular at the local casino, there’s probably not one single poker fanatic in the world who hasn’t heard of Phil Ivey.

A legend of the game, Ivey has racked up an army of admirers over the years and has won several tournaments and personal accolades throughout his successful poker career.

Known by a number of nicknames including ‘The Tiger Woods of Poker’ and ‘No Home Jerome’, Ivey has generated vast sums of cash which have all contributed to his huge net worth.

Phil Ivey

Phillip Dennis Ivey Jr. was born in Riverside, California in 1977 and currently resides in Las Vegas. Ivey began to hone and develop his poker skills in the late 1990s when he worked in telemarketing.

Ivey would play against his co-workers on a regular basis and he quickly earned his first moniker, ‘No Home Jerome.’ This was due to him using a fake ID card to gain entry to casinos in Atlantic City.

After turning his hand to poker full time, Ivey’s first big break came in 2000 when he won a Pot Limit Omaha event which saw him win his first ever career bracelet.

Throughout his esteemed poker career, Ivey has won ten World Series of Poker bracelets, one World Poker Tour title, and appeared at nine World Poker Tour final tables.

In 2017, Ivey was elected into the Poker Hall of Fame alongside some of the game’s greatest ever players.

Phil Ivey Net Worth

As of January 2024, Phil Ivey’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of a cool $125m. Of that figure, around $19.5m has been obtained from live tournaments with $6.5m coming from the World Series of Poker alone.

The vast majority of Ivey’s net worth has been won during private games and after a brief hiatus during the COVID pandemic, he returned to the US poker scene.

In terms of reputation, there’s not many that come close to Ivey and it’s fair to label him as the Greatest of all Time. He has often faced some of the best on offer and he continues to generate a sizeable income which will all contribute to his net worth.

There’s no telling how much Ivey will win throughout his life but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Ivey’s net worth total +$250m.

If you exclude Dan Bilzerian and Andy Beal, nobody has a higher net worth generated from playing poker than Ivey.

Phil Ivey Personal Life

Phil Ivey was married for seven years but filed for divorce from his with Luciaetta in December 2009 with the divorce being granted later that month.

Ivey is a keen NBA fan and follows the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, often spending thousands of dollars to watch the games live.

Some of his other hobbies include sports betting, prop betting and golf. Ivey also donates generously to various charities and set up a non-profit organization called the Budding Ivey Foundation.

In 2012, Ivey established Ivey Poker – a play for free App that allows users to compete against himself and other seasoned pros.