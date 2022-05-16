PGA Championship Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The second major championship of the year is finally upon us, as all of the best golfers in the world compete in the 104th PGA Championship. This is a highly recognised event on the golfing circuit with some mouth-watering prize money on the line too. Not to mention lifting that famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After a superb week for us two weeks ago where we selected Max Homa at a price of 40/1 to win the Wells Fargo Championship, we are back again this week bidding to predict the winner of the 2022 PGA Championship!

PGA Championship Preview

After a compelling AT&T Byron Nelson last week, this week is the turn of the second major of the year; The PGA Championship. All of the world’s best golfers are heading to Southern Hills this week in a bid to win the Wanamaker Trophy, in what should be a fun-filled, eventful and entertaining week in Oklahoma.

Some notable names such as world number one and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, two time PGA Championship winner, Brooks Koepka, and the 2020 champion, Collin Morikawa all feature this week for the 104th PGA Championship.

One name we haven’t yet mentioned who is expected to tee it up on Thursday for the first time since The Masters, is 15 time major championship winner and golfing legend, Tiger Woods.

Last year, Phi Mickelson triumphed as he fended off some stiff competition from the likes of Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka to finish on -6 par, two shots ahead of his nearest competitor. Mickelson won’t have the opportunity to go back-to-back this year, as he withdrew from the competition last week due to unknown reasons. But the show goes on!

With this week bringing us the second major of the year, there is a truly mouth-watering prize fund to play for as you may well expect. The prize money for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $12 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $2,160,000.

Although almost every golfer who will feature this week in Oklahoma is already a millionaire and is more concerned about just winning a major, that tasty prize pot makes it even sweeter if you get the win.

Taking a look at the course itself, Southern Hills Country Club is a masterpiece. It was originally designed in 1936 by Perry Maxwell, with Gil Hanse renovating the course in 2019. It is a par 71 and is almost 7,500 yards in length. The last time the PGA Championship was hosted at Southern Hills, a certain Tiger Woods triumphed in 2007.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 PGA Championship this week at Southern Hills Country Club.

PGA Championship betting tips

PGA Championship Tip 1: Brooks Koepka to win @ 35/1 with BoyleSports

Our selection to win the 2022 PGA Championship is four time major champion, including two PGA Championship successes, Brooks Koepka.

When it comes to major championships and trying to narrow down the field to just a few names who you think have a great chance, Mr Koepka is always on that shortlist.

The back-to-back 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship winner comes in this week with some indifferent form. Koepka hasn’t been the most active in 2022 so far, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have been practicing flat out to get himself ready for this week at Southern Hills.

When it comes to form and regular PGA Tour events, Koepka rarely wins. But with major championships, there is something about his mindset that changes. He becomes a man possessed and is always cropping up at the top of the leaderboard, especially in the US Open and PGA Championship.

Last year, again when he wasn’t playing his best golf, he went to Kiawah Island and finished second, two shots behind the eventual winner, Phil Mickelson. Koepka was in contention right up until the final putt was sunk by the 50-year-old lefty, which fills us with confidence that he will have a good week again this year in one of his favourite events on the golfing roster.

‘Brooksy’ has the major winning formula, and will be hoping it comes together for him this week. Priced at fairly large odds at 35/1, here at SportsLens we think that is insane value for a player the calibre of Koepka and who has won this tournament numerous times.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 35/1 with BoyleSports.

PGA Championship Tip 2: Louis Oosthuizen to win and each-way @ 70/1 with BoyleSports

For our other tip of the week for the 104th PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club, we have selected Louis Oosthuizen as our each-way bet.

The South African has one of the nicest and easiest swings you will ever see, and when on form, makes the game of golf look as easy as a stroll in the park. Although Oosthuizen has just won the one major championship, The Open at St Andrews back in 2010, he is highly regarded as one of the most talented and consistent players on the PGA Tour.

The 39-year-old has finished runner-up in all three remaining majors. He came second at The Masters in 2012, the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2021, and the US Open in 2015 and 2021. If that isn’t pure consistency at golf of the highest standard, then what is?

Oosthuizen was forced to withdraw from The Masters back in April after sustaining an injury in the first round at Augusta National. However, the South African is fit and well and raring to go this week at Southern Hills, on a course which should suit his game.

Oosthuizen hits the ball very straight, perhaps not as far as his tour rivals, but that doesn’t matter when you find the middle of the fairway as regularly as Louis does. His ability off the tee is complimented by an astute iron game, with delicate hands and a real nice touch around the greens too.

Here at SportsLens, we think that a price of 70/1 is far too steep for someone with as quality a golf game as Oosthuizen, hence why we have selected him as our each-way put for the 104th PGA Championship from Southern Hills Country Club.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 70/1 with BoyleSports.

Other notable mentions

Although Koepka and Oosthuizen are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Collin Morikawa @ 18/1, Scottie Scheffler @ 11/1, Cameron Smith @ 22/1, Xander Schauffele @ 22/1 and Tommy Fleetwood @ 80/1. All prices are with BoyleSports.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets