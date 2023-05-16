Repeat winners, career grand slam chasers and first-time major hopefuls will all descend on Oak Hill’s East course this week, and with so many potentially defining storylines to make sense of, we are running you through our PGA Championship predictions and betting picks ahead of Thursday’s tee-off.

PGA Championship Predictions: Frontrunners Offer Little Value

There is almost next-to-nothing separating Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm as this year’s second major peers over the horizon.

The latter registered a storming finish at the Masters last month to claim a four stroke victory over Brooks Koepka, and lift his second major trophy. He is heavily favoured at +750 to complete three quarters of a career gran slam here, but it may be beneficial to look further down the market to find value in those who may have set their sights on this tournament – his gruelling schedule in 2023 so far has seen the Spaniard feature in 10 events.

Scheffler has six wins in 13 months, and four top 10 finishes in 2023 alone, which inevitably sees him right at the top of the markets. The American will need to dust of the cobwebs when it comes to his putting game, but with extended fairways at the newly-restored Oak Hill course, this event may play into his superb driving ability.

Although the two frontrunners are rightly favoured given their scintillating form, we are instead focusing on two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who clinched consecutive titles in this tournament in 2018 and 2019.

A +2200 selection with a resumé boosting two PGA Championship wins appears too good to pass up, particularly off the back of an impressive runner-up finish at the Masters in April.

The LIV Golf rebel has all the ball-striking abilities on his drive, long-iron and fairway woods to make light work of the extended course.

Frontrunner Betting Pick: Brooks Koepka @ +2200

PGA Championship Predictions: Plenty of Value Further Down The Field

This year’s field appears almost too difficult to decipher, with at least 10 to 15 names all holding legitimate claims to this major.

99 of the 100 top ranked golfers will feature in the 156-man field, highlighting just how big of a task it is for bettors to pick their favourite.

Nevertheless, we have flicked through the line-up and landed at Colin Morikawa as our value pick. The two-time major winner’s first title came at this tournament three years ago, and he has since cemented himself as a mainstay in the upper echelons in the other three.

He has seven top 10 finishes at majors under his belt, and a tied 10th finish at the Masters just eight strokes off the pace means he enters with respectable form.

He ranks in fourth in strokes-gained approach against the field, and if he can bottle that ability up ready for one of the trickier courses on the circuit, it may well play into hands.

Value Betting Pick: Colin Morikawa @ +3300

PGA Championship Each Way Picks: Tyrell Hatton And Rickie Fowler Headline Our Sleeper Picks

