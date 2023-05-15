You can get up to $5,550 in PGA Championship free bets ahead of the 105th renewal of the the second golfing major of the season. You can then use these betting offers to place your PGA Championship golf bets as the action gets underway on Thursday May 18.



Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that’s currently illegal to bet on . Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your golf betting.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for PGA Championship Betting

BetOnline – US golf for PGA Championship betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and golf odds for the 2023 PGA Championship

BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for PGA Championship

MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and golf odds ahead of the PGA Championship

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

RELATED: Best Golf Betting Apps in USA – Compare Golf Mobile Sportsbooks

US Sports Betting Update for 2023 PGA Championship



Across the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on golf in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early golf prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for golf bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 PGA Championship in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US golf betting sites.

How To Bet on The PGA Championship in ANY US State



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your 2023 PGA Championship bets

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York USA 🎲 Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.



It’s the 105th PGA Championship – the second of the big golfing majors – this week as the action gets going on Thursday May 18.

As always, the event is staged over four rounds and will climax on Sunday May 22, with Oak Hill Country Club the venue this year.

Last year’s winner Justin Thomas will be looking to defend his crown and also add to his win in 2017 – while back-to-back winner in 2018 and 2019 Brooks Koepka is also expected to be popular in the betting.

The current PGA Championship betting favorites are recent Masters winner Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who are both hunting their first win in this golfing major.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy is just behind them in the betting as the Northern Ireland world number three looks to add to his wins in 2012 and 2014.

RELATED: Best Offshore Gambling Sites 2023 – Get Up To $5,000 in Free Bets

How To Get a PGA Championship Free Bet in US



If you want to get in on the 2023 PGA Championship betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended golf sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 PGA Championship with these betting offers.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 PGA Championship betting

1. BetOnline PGA Championship Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of golf markets, that include the upcoming 2023 PGA Championship – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the 105th PGA Championship and also use to bet in ANY US State or Canada.

2. BetUS PGA Championship Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for PGA Championship betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your PGA Championship bets on May 18-22, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow PGA Championship Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including golf so betting on the 2023 PGA Championship is simple.

There is also a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% to look out for – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie PGA Championship Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your PGA Championship golf betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the golf.

5. Everygame PGA Championship Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and golf fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the PGA Championship meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like