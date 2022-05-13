PGA Championship Betting Offers and Golf Free Bets

The second major championship of the year is just a week away as all of the world’s best golfers head to Southern Hills for the 106th PGA Championship. World number one, Scottie Scheffler, won The Masters last month, and comes to Oklahoma full of confidence that he can make it two wins from two in major championships in 2022.

Phil Mickelson won this tournament last year, beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes on -6 par. He was priced at 125/1 or higher with the majority of bookmakers to triumph at Kiawah Island Ocean Course.

If you think Mickelson can successfully defend his crown next week at Southern Hills Country Club, then here are a list of the best golf betting offers and free bets for you to make use of ahead of the PGA Championship.

Best Boxing Free Bets Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

888Sport PGA Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Golf Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Grab a £30 free bet to use on the PGA Championship extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £10 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £30 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.

Additionally, you will be gifted with a lovely £10 Casino bonus with 888Sport, if you fancy a bit of roulette or blackjack between the golfing action from Southern Hills!

Key Terms to claim 888Sport Betting Offer:

Click here and sign up to 888Sport

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get £30 in Free Bets

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 in Free Bets and your £10 Casino Bonus

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Bet UK PGA Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Golf Free Bets

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many sporting punters but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Players Championship betting offer.

To get your £30 in free bets, all you have to do is deposit and place a qualifying £10 bet on their up and coming sportsbook and you will be rewarded with your free bets. A fantastic offer to make use of ahead of the 106th PGA Championship!

How To Claim Your Bet UK £30 Free Bet:



Click here and sign up to Bet UK

Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET

Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 in free bets

Bet UK default news Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Virgin Bet PGA Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Golf Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on the world number one Scottie Scheffler, or reigning champion Phil Mickelson, the Virgin Bet 2022 PGA Championship betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in the second major of the year.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

How to claim the PGA Championship Betting Offer:

Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here

Deposit £10 and bet on the sportsbook at odds of 1.5 or greater

Get £20 in Virgin Bet Free Bets on settlement

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Betfred PGA Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Golf Bonuses

No matter who you predict will lift the famous Wanamaker Trophy come Sunday evening, ensure you make use of Betfred‘s exclusive golf free bets offer. If you fancy a wager on the PGA Championship, Betfred is the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the golf, live from Southern Hill Country Club with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

How to utilise Betfred’s PGA Championship Bonuses Offer:

Click here to sign up to Betfred

Wager £10+ at odds of evens or higher

You’ll then receive £60 in bonuses – as easy as that!

Betfred news default 452 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses Copied Copy Claim offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New Betfred.com or Betfred app customers only.The promotion is only available to customers from the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) from 12th January 2022 until terminated by Betfred. Customers must register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10 or more on Sports.Customer’s first bet must be placed at a cumulative price of Evens (2.0) or greater. Any bet type will qualify but must have a total stake of at least £10. Customers must deposit and bet a minimum of £10 in one bet transaction at odds of even or greater. For example, two £5 single bets of evens or greater will not qualify as they are two separate bet transactions. Customer’s first bet must be settled within 7 days of registration in order to qualify for the promotion.

BoyleSports PGA Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Golf Free Bets

BoyleSports are well renowned for their fantastic betting offers and enhanced prices across their vast sportsbook. The PGA Championship is not different as the team at BoyleSports are offering new customers a mouth-watering £20 in free bets when they place just an opening £10 qualifying bet.

So if you fancy Brooks Koepka to win a third Wanamaker Trophy or if you think Jordan Spieth has hit form at the right time and is the man to beat, then ensure you place your 2022 PGA Championship bets with BoyleSports.

Utilise BoyleSports PGA Championship exclusive Betting Offer by:

Clicking here to sign up to BoyleSports Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher Receive £20 worth of Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply Offer Terms New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+.T&C’s Apply. **18+. UK/IRE customers only. Max refund £/€20. Win or win part of e/w outright singles only. 5 or more runners. 1st bet on each race. Free bet expires after 7 days. Free/void/antepost bets don’t qualify. Unnamed 2nd Favs don’t qualify.

The PGA Championship Free Bets In The USA

Betting on the PGA Championship in the USA? You can claim this excellent golf betting offer from Bet Online to place your winning bets with by clicking below.

The 2022 PGA Championship Exclusive Offers

All of the best golfers on planet earth travel to Oklahoma this week in a bid to win the world famous PGA Championship. Notable names such as Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson feature in what is set to be a great week of golf. Who will triumph at Southern Hills? Can Phil Mickelson retain the Wanamaker Trophy?

The second major championship of the year sees all of the worlds best golfers in action, battling it out for Southern Hills supremacy. Rory McIlroy will be looking to win his first major in almost 6 years, meanwhile Tiger Woods may well still feature in the PGA Championship field.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for the 106th PGA Championship tournament next week.

Click below to claim your PGA Championship Free Bets.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets