Golf

PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round One: Scottie Scheffler The Clear Favorite

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
Sports Editor
4 min read
scottie scheffler golf
scottie scheffler golf

After a weather-disrupted first day at Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA Championship betting odds after round one sees the world number 2 Scottie Scheffler as the new clear favorite to land his second golfing major.

Best Places To Bet On PGA Championship Golf

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

DeChambeau Sets The Clubhouse Target, But Scheffler Hot On His Heels

The opening day at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country saw a stop-start day of golf with the weather having it’s say. Play was delayed by almost 2 hours due to overnight frost that didn’t clear, and the tournament never managed to catch up.

As a result, several players still have holes to complete from round one, including Eric Cole, who is topping the leaderboard on -5 thru 14.

However, it was Bryson DeChambeau that has set the clubhouse target on -4 with a completed day one round. ‘The Scientist’, who switched to the LIV Tour is a one-time major winner after taking the US Open in 2020, but shot an impressive 66 (-4) day one round to set the standard – hitting 6 birdies and 2 bogeys on a mixed card.

DeChambeau told SkySports “It’s a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill,” DeChambeau said. “I was looking at it throughout the week and was like, ‘man, I don’t know how shooting under par is even possible out here on some of the golf holes’. Luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, did my job and made some putts.”

Scottie Scheffler The Round One PGA Championship Favorite

However, it was the 2022 Masters winners Scottie Scheffler that the best US sportsbooks seemed to be running scared of. The world number 2 carded a PGA Championship day one -3 (67) on what was a bogey-free round and his first of this kind in a major for Scheffler.

As a result, the bookmakers have chopped Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship odds to 5/2 – making him the clear favorite to go all the way and land his second golfing major.

Dustin Johnson, who is yet to win the PGA Championship, was also cut with the layers into 7/1 after shooting an impressive day 1 67 too (-3). With seconds in 2019 and 2020 ‘DJ’ will be hoping to break his PGA duck this week.

Two-time PGA Winner Rory McIlroy Battles To Opening Round +1

Another big fancy heading into the 2023 PGA Championship was two-time winner Rory McIlroy, who was suffering from an illness.

His putter also wasn’t playing ball and his driving was wayward, but somehow McIlroy rallied over the back 9 so salvage a +1 end and keep his dreams of a third title in this event alive. That said, you feel Rory will need to improve on what he showed on day one to remain in the hunt come Sunday – he’s still on offer at 20/1 with the bookmakers.

Masters Champ Jon Rahm Has Day One PGA Championship Shocker

The big shocker talking point though was the recent 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, who struggled all day – notching up 5 bogey over 6 holes to seal his fate.

He shot an opening round 76 (+6), which sees him 11 shots back off Eric Cole and with a mountain to climb even for ‘Rahmbo’.

If you fancy the comeback – Jon Rahm can now be backed at 125/1.

PGA Championship Leaderboard After Round One

Player Total

E. COLE		 -5 (Thru 14)
B. DeCHAMBEAU
 -4
S. SCHEFFLER
 -3
C. CONNERS
 -3
D. JOHNSON
 -3
R. FOX
 -2
V. HOVLAND
 -2
K.BRADLEY -2
A. SCOTT
 -2

PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round One

Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler
 5/2
Dustin Johnson 7/1
Viktor Hovland
 12/1
Bryson DeChambeau
 12/1
Corey Connors
 16/1
Rory McIlroy
 20/1
Keegan Bradley 28/1
Collin Morikawa
 33/1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request.

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
scottie scheffler golf
Golf

LATEST PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round One: Scottie Scheffler The Clear Favorite

Author image Andy Newton  •  53min
Jon Rahm Golf
Golf
Jon Rahm Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: $20 Million Net Worth For Spanish Golf Star
Author image Paul Kelly  •  May 15 2023

The 2023 PGA Championship is almost upon us and here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of Spanish golfing sensation and former major…

Scottie Scheffler Equipment
Golf
Scottie Scheffler Equipment: What Golf Clubs Does 2022 Masters Champion Use?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  May 15 2023

Scottie Scheffler is back in major action this week, and will hold high hopes of continuing a special run of form that saw him claim one the biggest prize on…

kelley cahill jon rahm masters win
Golf
LOOK: Jon Rahm and Wife Kelley Cahill Celebrate His 2023 Masters Win
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 10 2023
rsz brooks koepka smirk masters thursday 2023
Golf
Brooks Koepka On Track To Win First Masters Of Career
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 9 2023
liv golf - brooks koepka
Golf
Brooks Koepka Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Four-Time Major Winner Looking For First Green Jacket
Author image Andy Newton  •  May 15 2023
jason day golf - john deere classic
Golf
Jason Day Odds To Win The Masters 2023: Former World No.1 Eyes Second Major Championship At Augusta
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Apr 8 2023
Arrow to top