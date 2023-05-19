PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round One: Scottie Scheffler The Clear Favorite

After a weather-disrupted first day at Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA Championship betting odds after round one sees the world number 2 Scottie Scheffler as the new clear favorite to land his second golfing major.

Best Places To Bet On PGA Championship Golf



DeChambeau Sets The Clubhouse Target, But Scheffler Hot On His Heels

The opening day at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country saw a stop-start day of golf with the weather having it’s say. Play was delayed by almost 2 hours due to overnight frost that didn’t clear, and the tournament never managed to catch up.

As a result, several players still have holes to complete from round one, including Eric Cole, who is topping the leaderboard on -5 thru 14.

However, it was Bryson DeChambeau that has set the clubhouse target on -4 with a completed day one round. ‘The Scientist’, who switched to the LIV Tour is a one-time major winner after taking the US Open in 2020, but shot an impressive 66 (-4) day one round to set the standard – hitting 6 birdies and 2 bogeys on a mixed card.

DeChambeau told SkySports “It’s a fantastic round of golf at Oak Hill,” DeChambeau said. “I was looking at it throughout the week and was like, ‘man, I don’t know how shooting under par is even possible out here on some of the golf holes’. Luckily, I was able to play some really good golf, hit a lot of fairways, did my job and made some putts.”

Scottie Scheffler The Round One PGA Championship Favorite

However, it was the 2022 Masters winners Scottie Scheffler that the best US sportsbooks seemed to be running scared of. The world number 2 carded a PGA Championship day one -3 (67) on what was a bogey-free round and his first of this kind in a major for Scheffler.

As a result, the bookmakers have chopped Scottie Scheffler’s PGA Championship odds to 5/2 – making him the clear favorite to go all the way and land his second golfing major.

Dustin Johnson, who is yet to win the PGA Championship, was also cut with the layers into 7/1 after shooting an impressive day 1 67 too (-3). With seconds in 2019 and 2020 ‘DJ’ will be hoping to break his PGA duck this week.

Two-time PGA Winner Rory McIlroy Battles To Opening Round +1

Another big fancy heading into the 2023 PGA Championship was two-time winner Rory McIlroy, who was suffering from an illness.

His putter also wasn’t playing ball and his driving was wayward, but somehow McIlroy rallied over the back 9 so salvage a +1 end and keep his dreams of a third title in this event alive. That said, you feel Rory will need to improve on what he showed on day one to remain in the hunt come Sunday – he’s still on offer at 20/1 with the bookmakers.

Masters Champ Jon Rahm Has Day One PGA Championship Shocker

The big shocker talking point though was the recent 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, who struggled all day – notching up 5 bogey over 6 holes to seal his fate.

He shot an opening round 76 (+6), which sees him 11 shots back off Eric Cole and with a mountain to climb even for ‘Rahmbo’.

If you fancy the comeback – Jon Rahm can now be backed at 125/1.

PGA Championship Leaderboard After Round One

Player Total

E. COLE -5 (Thru 14) B. DeCHAMBEAU

-4 S. SCHEFFLER

-3 C. CONNERS

-3 D. JOHNSON

-3 R. FOX

-2 V. HOVLAND

-2 K.BRADLEY -2 A. SCOTT

-2

PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round One

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler

5/2 Dustin Johnson 7/1 Viktor Hovland

12/1 Bryson DeChambeau

12/1 Corey Connors

16/1 Rory McIlroy

20/1 Keegan Bradley 28/1 Collin Morikawa

33/1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request.

Other Content You May Like