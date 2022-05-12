PFA Young Player of the Year 2022 odds: Bukayo Saka 11/8 for solo award

Phil Foden? Bukayo Saka? Conor Gallagher? Whoever you believe will win the 2022 PFA Young Player of the Year award, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Current Young PFA Player of the Year Odds at William Hill

Best Football Betting Offers Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus £/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply Claim Offer 3. Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 4. Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Claim Offer 5. Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Claim Offer

Already used these offers? There are more free bets to choose from – check out our list of the best betting sites.

PFA Young Player of the Year Odds: Can Saka stop Foden from picking up back-to-back awards?

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is odds-on to pick up his second consecutive PFA Young Player of the Year award, but Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is hot on his tail following Arsenal’s impressive resurgence in the second half of the season.

Conor Gallagher, Reece James and Emile Smith-Rowe make up the remaining three likely candidates, but none are in touching distance of the two frontrunners.

Foden has bagged nine goals and five assists 27 Premier League appearances this season while inspiring his team to the top of the table, and Saka has tallied 11 goals and six assists as Arsenal look to be playing Champions League football next season for the first time since 2016/17.

Saka is arguably the more valuable player to his side’s success, with Foden enjoying a superior supporting cast featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

Who Will Win The PFA Young Player of the Year Award?

As implied by the PFA Young Player of the Year odds.

PFA Young Player of the Year Candidate Chance of Winning Phil Foden 65.2% Bukayo Saka 34.8% Conor Gallagher 3.8% Reece James 3.8% Emile Smith-Rowe 2.9%

Latest Football Free Bets