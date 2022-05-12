PFA Young Player of the Year 2022 odds: Bukayo Saka 11/8 for solo award

Phil Foden? Bukayo Saka? Conor Gallagher? Whoever you believe will win the 2022 PFA Young Player of the Year award, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.
Current Young PFA Player of the Year Odds at William Hill
|PFA Player of the Year Candidate
|Odds
|Phil Foden
|8/15 at William Hill
|Bukayo Saka
|11/8 at William Hill
|Conor Gallagher
|25/1 at William Hill
|Reece James
|25/1 at William Hill
|Emile Smith-Rowe
|33/1 at William Hill
PFA Young Player of the Year Odds: Can Saka stop Foden from picking up back-to-back awards?
Manchester City starlet Phil Foden is odds-on to pick up his second consecutive PFA Young Player of the Year award, but Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is hot on his tail following Arsenal’s impressive resurgence in the second half of the season.
Conor Gallagher, Reece James and Emile Smith-Rowe make up the remaining three likely candidates, but none are in touching distance of the two frontrunners.
Foden has bagged nine goals and five assists 27 Premier League appearances this season while inspiring his team to the top of the table, and Saka has tallied 11 goals and six assists as Arsenal look to be playing Champions League football next season for the first time since 2016/17.
Saka is arguably the more valuable player to his side’s success, with Foden enjoying a superior supporting cast featuring Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.
Who Will Win The PFA Young Player of the Year Award?
As implied by the PFA Young Player of the Year odds.
|PFA Young Player of the Year Candidate
|Chance of Winning
|Phil Foden
|65.2%
|Bukayo Saka
|34.8%
|Conor Gallagher
|3.8%
|Reece James
|3.8%
|Emile Smith-Rowe
|2.9%
