Mohamed Salah? Sadio Mane? Phil Foden? Whoever you believe will win the 2022 PFA Player of the Year award, keep track of the latest odds and get the lowdown on the movers and shakers here.

Huge congratulations to AFCON winners, Senegal, and on with the business of the Premier League for two of the outright betting favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year award, Liverpool pair, Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane.

At 1/2 at bet365, Salah is still the betting favorite to reclaim the award he last lifted in 2017/18. To pip the competition to the silverware that year, the Egyptian registered an astonishing 32 Premier League goals and 11 assists in just 36 games.

With an impressive 16 goals and 9 assists in 22 games played this season, Salah is on course to repeat the feat, too.

But the Egyptian isn’t the only EPL player making enough headlines to cement himself as a genuine contender for the much-vaunted PFA award.

There is some incredible talent in the running on the PFA Player of the Year Odds board this season, with the top 20 including the likes of Manchester City pair Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, as well as Salah’s teammates, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota.

Take a look below:

Current PFA Player of the Year Odds at bet365

Hot on Mo Salah’s heels in the latest odds rankings are the Manchester City quartet of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Joao Cancelo.

If Pep Guardiola’s team does as is expected of it and retains the EPL title won in 2020/21, any one of a number of City players would be a safe bet for the award, not least Bernardo Silva at 9/1 and Joao Cancelo at 25/1. The Portuguese stars have been in superb form at the Etihad this season.

Further down the rankings, oddsmakers clearly still feel there’s time for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (40/1) to pick up steam.

The Man U forward is the only non-Manchester City or Liverpool player to make the top 10. But, based on the Portuguese’s latest form, the 40/1 odds seem less than favorable, and our advice is to sit that bet out at least until you’ve seen the implied probability figures below:

Current Implied Probability to be PFA Player of the Year 2022 Based on Latest Odds

PFA Player of the Year Odds Mohamed Salah 66.7% Kevin De Bruyne 15.4% Bernardo Silva 10% Phil Foden 5.9% Joao Cancelo 3.8% Virgil van Dijk 3.8% Diogo Jota 3.8% Cristiano Ronaldo 2.45% Thiago Alcantara 2.0% Ruben Dias 2.0% Trent Alexander-Arnold 2.0% Rodri 2.0% Thiago Silva 1.5% Reese James 1.5% Antonio Rudiger 1.5% Declan Rice 1.5% Jorginho 1.5% Fabinho 1.5% Bruno Fernandes 1.5%

Looking at the implied probability alongside the latest odds, it is hard not to favor the bookmakers’ favourite, Mohamed Salah.

But, the truth is, an EPL winner’s medal does tend to make a difference to the voting. We’ve seen the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez (then of Leicester), and Virgil van Dijk win the award in recent years in which their team has won the title despite the player not personally dominating the scoreboard.

It’s for this reason that we like the look of the odds on Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo so much.

If City do win the league -and it looks odds on that they will since some bookmakers are already paying out on the eventuality- you could make a case for either one of Manchester City’s Portuguese pairing to win player of the year:

Silva’s traits, namely his energy, enthusiasm, technique, intricate passing, and ability to score goals have caught the eye all season, and Joao Cancelo’s assured passing, assists, and support on the City left have hardly gone unnoticed either.

With the 9-1 odds on Silva promising a payout of £100 from a £10 stake, and the 25/1 odds on Cancelo, paying out as high as £250 for the same outlay at bet365, we’re backing both men to win the award and crossing our fingers for the latter.

