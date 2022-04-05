Peterborough vs Luton Town Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Peterborough will be looking to give themselves a chance of beating relegation this season with a win over Luton Town in the championship on Tuesday night.

Peterborough vs Luton Town Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Peterborough 15/4 Luton Town 8/11 Draw 11/4

Peterborough vs Luton Town Predictions

The home side have picked up just one win from the last six league matches and they will be massive underdogs heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Luton can still hope for automatic promotion if they can finish the season strongly and the visitors will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

The visitors are unbeaten in four of their last five matches in the league and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Peterborough have failed to win 16 of their last 17 league matches and an away win seems quite likely this week.

Peterborough vs Luton Town Prediction: Peterborough 1-3 Luton Town @ 33/2 with Bet UK

Peterborough vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Peterborough have conceded 14 goals in their last six outings across all competitions and Luton Town will fancy their chances of scoring a few goals here.

The visitors have scored nine goals in their last three outings and a high scoring game is on the cards here.

Peterborough vs Luton Town betting tip: Under 2.5 goals @ 17/16 with Bet UK

How to Watch Peterborough vs Luton Town Live Stream

You can watch the Peterborough vs Luton Town game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

When is Peterborough vs Luton Town?

The Championship clash between Peterborough vs Luton Town will be played on the 5th of April at Weston Homes Stadium.

What time does Peterborough vs Luton Town Kick-Off?

The Championship clash between Reading vs Stoke City kicks off at 19:45 pm BST.

Peterborough vs Luton Town Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Peterborough Team News

The home side will be without the services of Dan Butler, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall and Steven Benda because of injuries.

Peterborough Predicted Starting Line-Up

Cornell; Edwards, Kent, Knight; Ward, Fuchs, Taylor, Burrows; Grant; Clarke-Harris, Marriott

Luton Town Team News

Luton Town are without Reece Burke, Alex Palmer, Jed Steer and Gabriel Osho because of injuries.

Luton Town Predicted Starting Line-Up

Shea; Lockyer, Naismith, Potts; Bree, Lansbury, Campbell, Bell; Mpanzu; Jerome, Adebayo

Best Peterborough vs Luton Town Free Bets