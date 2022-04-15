Peterborough vs Blackburn Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Peterborough will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Blackburn Rovers in the championship on Friday.
Peterborough vs Blackburn Odds
Peterborough vs Blackburn Predictions
The home side are at the bottom of the Championship table and they will be under pressure to pick up an important win here.
Peterborough cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to survive in the championship this season.
Meanwhile, Blackburn are 7th in the league table and they will be looking to continue their push for promotion. A win here could move them into the promotion playoff sports and the visitors will be desperate for all three points.
Both teams are in identical form right now and they have picked up just one win from their last six league matches. However, Blackburn are the better team on paper and they will be expected to win.
Peterborough vs Blackburn Prediction: Peterborough 1-2 Blackburn @ 42/5 with Bet Storm
Peterborough vs Blackburn Betting Tips
Despite being in a similar form, Blackburn will be the favourites heading into this contest. They have picked up five wins from their last six matches against Peterborough.
Furthermore, the home side have failed to win 18 of the last 19 matches in the championship and the visitors will be expected to pick up all three points here.
Peterborough vs Blackburn betting tip: Blackburn win @ 7/10 with Bet Storm
How to watch Peterborough vs Blackburn Live Stream
You can watch the Peterborough vs Blackburn game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
When is Peterborough vs Blackburn?
The Championship clash between Peterborough vs Blackburn will be played on the 15th of April at Weston Homes Stadium.
What time does Peterborough vs Blackburn Kick-Off?
The Championship clash between Peterborough vs Blackburn kicks off at 15:00 pm BST.
Peterborough vs Blackburn Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Peterborough Team News
Peterborough will be without the services of Dan Butler, Oliver Norburn, Joel Randall and Steven Benda because of injuries.
Joe Ward is suspended for this game.
Peterborough Predicted Starting Line-Up
Cornell; Knight, Kent, Edwards, Burrows; Taylor, Fuchs; Poku, Szmodics, Jones; Clarke-Harris
Blackburn Team News
Blackburn will be without Reda Khadra, Ian Poveda and Deyovaisio Zeefuik because of injuries.
Blackburn Predicted Starting Line-Up
Kaminski; Lenihan, Van Hecke, Wharton; Nyambe, Travis, Rothwell, Pickering; Buckley; Gallagher, Brereton Diaz
