Peterborough United vs Swansea City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Wednesday, Peterborough United and Swansea City will compete for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 38 matches.
Peterborough United vs Swansea City preview
Peterborough United are coming off a 2-2 Championship tie against Stoke City.
Peterborough United had 38 percent possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Jonson Clarke-Harris (33′, 91′) was Peterborough United’s only goal scorer. For their part, Stoke City had 14 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Stoke City’s goals came from Jacob Brown (28′) and Lewis Baker (84′).
In recent games, Peterborough United has displayed much too little defensive tenacity. In actuality, Peterborough United has failed to keep opponents from scoring in six of their previous six matches, surrendering 13 goals in the process. However, such a tendency will not necessarily be carried over into this match.
Swansea City will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous encounter in the Championship competition against Blackpool.
Swansea City had 76 percent possession and eight shots on goal, one of which was on target. Blackpool, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Blackpool’s Gary Madine scored in the fourth minute.
Swansea City has scored 21 goals in their previous six games, averaging 3.5 goals per match. From this total, 12 have been hit by opposing teams.
Peterborough United vs Swansea City team news
Peterborough team news
Due to injury, Dan Butler, Joel Randall, and Nathan Thompson are all unavailable. Steven Benda is a game-time decision.
Peterborough predicted line-up
Cornell; Edwards, Kent, Knight; Ward, Norburn, Taylor, Coulson; Fuchs; Marriott, Clarke-Harris
Swansea City team news
For the Welsh team, Hannes Wolf is the lone missing.
Swansea City predicted lineup
Fisher; Cabango, Naughton, Martin; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Ogbeta; Paterson, Ntcham; Piroe
