Peterborough United vs Swansea City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

On Wednesday, Peterborough United and Swansea City will compete for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 38 matches.

How to watch Peterborough United vs Swansea City live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the [INSERT TEAM NAMES] live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Peterborough United vs Swansea City live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Peterborough United vs Swansea City preview

Peterborough United are coming off a 2-2 Championship tie against Stoke City.

Peterborough United had 38 percent possession and six shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Jonson Clarke-Harris (33′, 91′) was Peterborough United’s only goal scorer. For their part, Stoke City had 14 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Stoke City’s goals came from Jacob Brown (28′) and Lewis Baker (84′).

In recent games, Peterborough United has displayed much too little defensive tenacity. In actuality, Peterborough United has failed to keep opponents from scoring in six of their previous six matches, surrendering 13 goals in the process. However, such a tendency will not necessarily be carried over into this match.

Swansea City will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous encounter in the Championship competition against Blackpool.

Swansea City had 76 percent possession and eight shots on goal, one of which was on target. Blackpool, on the other hand, had 11 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Blackpool’s Gary Madine scored in the fourth minute.

Swansea City has scored 21 goals in their previous six games, averaging 3.5 goals per match. From this total, 12 have been hit by opposing teams.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Peterborough United vs Swansea City team news

Peterborough team news

Due to injury, Dan Butler, Joel Randall, and Nathan Thompson are all unavailable. Steven Benda is a game-time decision.

Peterborough predicted line-up

Cornell; Edwards, Kent, Knight; Ward, Norburn, Taylor, Coulson; Fuchs; Marriott, Clarke-Harris

Swansea City team news

For the Welsh team, Hannes Wolf is the lone missing.

Swansea City predicted lineup

Fisher; Cabango, Naughton, Martin; Christie, Downes, Grimes, Ogbeta; Paterson, Ntcham; Piroe

Peterborough United vs Swansea City free bets