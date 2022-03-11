Peterborough United vs Stoke City top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Peterborough United will take on Stoke City this Saturday in a Championship match at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United vs Stoke City odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Peterborough United 12/5 Draw 5/2 Stoke City 21/20

Peterborough United vs Stoke City betting tips and prediction

Peterborough United managed to take a point off Bournemouth in their previous Championship match. That was an encouraging result for the Posh considering the fact that they had lost four league matches on the trot before the Vitality Stadium encounter.

Grant McCann’s side are currently at the bottom of the league standings, having a meagre 22 points from 35 matches. They have lost an incredible 23 matches so far and have managed to win only five.

Peterborough United are set to lock horns with Stoke City who are currently 15th in the table, with 21 points ahead of the relegation zone. However, the Potters aren’t playing their best football at the moment as they are winless in the Championship since their 3-0 victory over Swansea City in February. They have lost three of their last five league matches, with their latest outing at Barnsley resulting in a 1-1 draw.

Stoke City will be aiming to bounce back with a victory on Saturday and they couldn’t have asked for better opponents than Peterborough United who look very likely to suffer the drop.

We are backing the away side to claim a comfortable victory this weekend.

Peterborough United vs Stoke City betting tips: Stoke City to win @ 21/20 with bet365