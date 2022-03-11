Peterborough United vs Stoke City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Peterborough United will host Stoke City in a Championship clash this Saturday at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United vs Stoke City preview

Peterborough United have endured a very difficult season back in the Championship after spending eight years in the League One. It will be no less than a miracle if they manage to beat the drop despite their present situation.

The Posh have re-appointed Grant McCann last month, hoping he can pull off that incredible feat. However, they have yet to register a victory in the Championship since their 2-1 triumph over Millwall in December and are currently sitting at the bottom with just 22 points.

But Peterborough United held Bournemouth to a 1-1 draw in their previous league match and they will be hoping to get another encouraging result when they host Stoke City this weekend.

Meanwhile, Michael O’Neill’s side are also struggling to perform well in the Championship, having lost three matches and suffering three draws in their previous six outings. They played out a 1-1 draw at Barnsley on Tuesday, with Lewis Baker popping up with an injury-time goal to salvage a point.

The Potters are currently 15th in the league standings, having 45 points from 35 matches. It is not impossible for Stoke to make it to the playoffs this season but it would certainly take a spectacular run of form for them to reach the top six from their current position.

Considering the quality and the form of the two sides, Stoke City look likely to win this Championship match on Saturday.

Peterborough United vs Stoke City team news

Peterborough United team news

Northern Irish boss Grant McCann is expected to feature the same playing XI that snatched a point off Bournemouth in their previous Championship match. Goalkeeper David Cornell, who came in for Steven Benda who is currently struggling with a back injury, is expected to continue in goal for the Posh. While Nathan Thompson will be missing this weekend as he is likely to remain sidelined for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

McCann featured Sammie Szmodics, Ricky-Jade Jones and Joseph Taylor off the bench in their previous league encounter at the Vitality Stadium. He could feature them again on Saturday if he wants to introduce fresh legs.

Peterborough United predicted line-up

Cornell; Edwards, Knight, Kent; Ward, Taylor, Norburn, Burrows; Fuchs; Clarke-Harris, Marriott

Stoke City team news

Michael O’Neill will not have been impressed with Stoke City’s performance at Barnsley in midweek. So he is expected to make a few changes in the team that played out a 1-1 draw at the Oakwell.

We could see Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Steven Fletcher and Tyrese Campbell in action this Saturday. While Morgan Fox, who has now served his suspension, is also likely to be included at centre-back or left wing-back.

Stoke City predicted lineup

Bonham; Harwood-Bellis, Jagielka, Fox; Duhaney, Allen, Baker, Tymon; Campbell, Fletcher, Philogene-Bidace

