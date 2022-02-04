Peterborough United vs QPR prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, February 5th, Peterborough will host QPR at Weston Homes Stadium.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 5th February 2022, Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United vs QPR Prediction
Peterborough come into this match after losing 2-0 to Sheffield United at Weston Homes Stadium in the Championship.
In their previous meeting, QPR defeated Reading 4-0, with eight shots on target. At The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, they had 46 percent possession, with Lyndon Dykes (2), Luke Amos, and Jimmy Dunne scoring goals in their Championship match.
When the teams last met at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough came out on top 2-1. Given the current condition of both teams, QPR should have no trouble getting past Peterborough.
Therefore, most football betting sites believe that QPR will win the game easily.
Peterborough United vs QPR Prediction: Peterborough 0-2 QPR @ 11/10 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Peterborough United vs QPR Betting Tips
QPR has not provided the same threat in attack during the last three and a half months, failing to score more than twice in 18 games during that time.
Mark Warburton’s side, on the other hand, vented their frustrations against Reading last Saturday, scoring three goals in the first half and a fourth immediately after the break.
Peterborough was likewise forced to fight for their position at this level, with Posh only winning by a 2-1 margin against League Two side Bristol Rovers.
That is one of only two wins in 14 games in all competitions, with the other coming against Millwall in mid-December by the same scoreline.
Peterborough United vs QPR Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 10/11.
Peterborough United vs QPR Betting Odds
Match Winner
QPR @ 11/10 with bet365
Draw @ 5/2 with bet365
Peterborough @ 5/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 10/11
Under 2.5 @ 22/23
