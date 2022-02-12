Countries
Home News peterborough united vs preston north end prediction championship betting tips odds and free bet

Peterborough United vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

20 mins ago

on

Peterborough United vs Preston North End 3

In the EFL Championship on Saturday, Peterborough United will face Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 12th February 2022, Weston Homes Stadium

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Prediction

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Preston North End @ 1/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Peterborough United will be looking to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Cardiff City in the Championship last time out.

Peterborough United had 69% possession and 5 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. Cardiff City had 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Cardiff City scored goals through Joe Ralls, Aden Flint, Jordan Hugill, and Uche Ikpeazu.

Preston North End had previously drawn 0-0 with Huddersfield Town in a Championship encounter.

Preston North End had 54% possession and 15 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Huddersfield Town had eight shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Betting Odds

Match Winner

Preston @  1/1 with bet365

Draw @ 13/5 with bet365

Peterborough @ 11/4 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 11/10

Under 2.5 @ 4/5

Peterborough United vs Preston North End Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

  • Click here to go to the bet365 offer
  • Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  • Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  • Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip.
