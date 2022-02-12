Peterborough United vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

In the EFL Championship on Saturday, Peterborough United will face Preston North End at the Weston Homes Stadium, with both teams having had contrasting seasons so far in this.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 12th February 2022, Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Prediction
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Prediction: Peterborough United 0-2 Preston North End @ 1/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Betting Tips
Peterborough United will be looking to bounce back after losing 4-0 to Cardiff City in the Championship last time out.
Peterborough United had 69% possession and 5 shots on goal, one of which was on target, in the encounter. Cardiff City had 14 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Cardiff City scored goals through Joe Ralls, Aden Flint, Jordan Hugill, and Uche Ikpeazu.
Preston North End had previously drawn 0-0 with Huddersfield Town in a Championship encounter.
Preston North End had 54% possession and 15 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Huddersfield Town had eight shots on goal, one of which was on target.
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Betting Odds
Match Winner
Preston @ 1/1 with bet365
Draw @ 13/5 with bet365
Peterborough @ 11/4 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 11/10
Under 2.5 @ 4/5
Peterborough United vs Preston North End Free Bet
