Home News peterborough united vs nottingham forest odds prediction betting tips and live stream 23rd april 2022

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

18 mins ago

on

peterborough 1

On Saturday afternoon, Nottingham Forest will face Peterborough United in a bid to secure a place in the Championship playoffs.

Meanwhile, Posh hosts one of the league’s best teams, knowing that just a win will suffice if they are to avoid relegation to League One with two games remaining.

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Peterborough 4/1 BetUK logo
Nottingham Forest 7/10 BetUK logo
Draw 11/4 BetUK logo

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions

Peterborough United have won their previous two games in a row, extending their unbeaten streak to four games. The Posh’s relegation appears likely at this point, but they will try to keep their chances alive for as long as possible.

All but one of Nottingham Forest’s previous seven league games have been victories. They’ve only lost one of their last five away games and should be able to win this weekend.

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest prediction: Peterborough United 1-3 Nottingham Forest @ 7/10 with Bet UK

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest  Betting Tips

Peterborough United will be looking to build on their 0-2 Championship triumph against Barnsley in the previous match.

It’s been a long time since Peterborough United hasn’t conceded in a game. According to the statistics, Peterborough United has been scored against in 5 of their last 6 games, allowing 8 goals in the process. Of course, this pattern will not necessarily continue in this match.

Nottingham Forest will enter the encounter on the back of a 4-0 Championship victory against West Bromwich Albion in their previous match.

The Nottingham Forest defense players have only surrendered three goals in their last six games, thanks to a succession of hard-working efforts. In that time, their own offensive force had amassed a total of 12 points.

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest betting tip: Nottingham Forest to win @ 7/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest with Bet UK

When is Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest?

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest will be played on 23rd April 2022.

What time does Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Kick Off?

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest will kick off at 19:00.

Peterborough United vs Nottingham Forest Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Peterborough Team News

Steven Benda, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, and Jorge Grant are injured for Peterborough while Joe Ward is doubtful for the weekend’s game.

Peterborough Predicted Line Up

David Cornell; Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight; Harrison Burrows, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku; Sammie Szmodics; Jack Marriott, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Nottingham Forest Team News

Max Lowe and Keinan Davis won’t play for Nottm Forest.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Line Up

Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Sam Surridge, Brennan Johnson

