peterborough united vs middlesbrough odds prediction betting tips and live stream 2nd april 2022

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Middlesbrough travels to Peterborough United on Saturday knowing that a win may propel the team into the Championship playoff picture. Peterborough is seven points away from safety at the opposite end of the table, at a time when Boro is battling for a return to the Premier League.

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Peterborough 4/1 BetUK logo
Middlesbrough 4/6 BetUK logo
Draw 11/4 BetUK logo

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough Predictions

Posh broke their 15-game league winless streak with a 3-1 victory over QPR before the international break. They moved up from the bottom of the standings to 23rd position with 26 points, seven points shy of the safety zone.

Meanwhile, the Boro have climbed to seventh place, just two points below the promotion playoff zone, but have battled to maintain consistency. Since the start of the season, when they went on a four-game winning streak, Chris Wilder’s side hasn’t won consecutive games.

With a win in their last game, Peterborough earned some leeway. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, is a superior team and should win all three points.

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough prediction: Peterborough 1-2 Middlesbrough @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Chris Wilder may have relished the distraction of the FA Cup ahead of the international break after a spell of inconsistency in the Championship.

Boro eventually lost 2-0 to a good Chelsea team in the quarter-finals, but Wilder will be equally delighted that he can focus all of his concentration on trying to get the North-East club back into the Premier League.

Although Boro is the clear favorite to beat Peterborough at the weekend, Wilder and his team would have been impressed by their opponents’ performance last time out.

Posh was able to break a 15-match Championship winless drought in style, coming from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1.

Peterborough United vs Middlesbroughbetting tip: Middlesborough to win @ 4/6 with Bet UK

How to Watch Peterborough United vs MiddlesbroughLive Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough with Bet UK

When is Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough?

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough will take place on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Peterborough United vs Middlesbrough will kick off at 19:00.

Peterborough United vs MiddlesbroughTeam News and Predicted Line Ups

Peterborough Team News

Posh were handed a major injury setback this week as captain Oliver Norburn was injured while playing for Grenada. The club is currently awaiting word from Grenada’s medical team, with the possibility of losing its talismanic captain for the relegation playoffs.

On Saturday, Jorge Grant could replace him, with the rest of the XI likely to stay the same. Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris, the team’s striking combo, have scored seven of their previous eight goals in the league.

Peterborough Predicted Line Up: David Cornell; Josh Knight, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent; Joe Ward, Jorge Grant, Joe Taylor, Bali Mumba; Sammie Szmodics; Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott

Middlesbrough Team News

When Folarin Balogun was given the opportunity to start against Chelsea, he failed to make an impact. His international goals with England’s youth squad, on the other hand, will have given manager Chris Wilder pause for thought.

Duncan Watmore is vying for a spot in the starting lineup, while top scorer Andraz Sporar is another attacking option for Wilder.

Middlesbrough Predicted Line Up: Joe Lumley; Lee Peltier, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair, Marc Bola; Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson; Duncan Watmore, Andraz Sporar, Toyosi Olusanya

