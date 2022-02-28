Peterborough United vs Manchester City top five betting offers and free bets for FA Cup match

Peterborough United face the unenviable task of welcoming Manchester City to the Weston Homes Stadium in the FA Cup fifth-round on Tuesday and our football betting expert has unearthed the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the match.

Peterborough United vs Manchester City odds: Citizens huge betting favourites to advance on to next round of FA Cup

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Peterborough United 19/10 Draw 12/5 Manchester City 7/5

Peterborough United vs Manchester City betting tips and prediction

This FA Cup fifth-round clash features two sides at completely opposite ends of the form guide.

Peterborough United are rock-bottom of the EFL Championship, with just 21 points from 33 games to date. Including the 0-3 defeat at home to Hull City last weekend, new boss Grant McCann now presides over a club that has lost three successive games and that’s picked up just one point from its last six league outings, a 1-1 draw vs Reading.

Despite the fact that Peterborough are of course in the fifth round of the cup on merit after defeating Bristol Rovers and QPR in rounds three and four, the team is in the exact kind of form that you don’t want to be in when reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City come to town.

Pep Guardiola’s side is top of the Premier League with 66 points from 27 games played – six points ahead of Liverpool in second who do hold a game in hand.

City have lost just two of their last seventeen EPL games, haven’t lost away from home in eight matches, and are on a three-game winning run away from the Etihad Stadium.

To make it through to the fifth round, Guardiola’s side disposed of Swindon Town and Fulham, winning both games 4-1 despite resting a host of their best players.

The FA Cup wouldn’t be the FA Cup without the eminent danger of a potential upset. But, in reality -and for our money, at least- the Posh have no real chance of a win up against arguably the best side in world football.

As such, from a betting perspective, it’s best to look towards the recent Manchester City goalscorers, and, in particular, those players that have been on target thus far during City’s short FA Cup run.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez are City’s top scorers in the tournament to date, netting two goals apiece, and, at bet365, you can wager on a City win with both of those players to add to their tallies at odds of 10/3, meaning a £10 bet pays out £43.33

Peterborough United vs Manchester City betting tips: City to win with Gundogan and Mahrez to score at any time @ 10/3 with bet365