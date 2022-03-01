Peterborough United vs Manchester City live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

Peterborough United welcome Manchester City to the Weston Homes Stadium for an FA Cup fifth-round clash this evening, and here is how you can follow the game LIVE online.

Peterborough United vs Manchester City preview

Rooted to the bottom spot in the EFL Championship, Peterborough United might be having a disastrous league campaign, but they’ve made the fifth round on merit having won two home matches against Bristol Rovers (2-1) and Queens Park Rangers (2-0) in the previous rounds.

But, given the weight of the task facing Peterborough when Premier League champions Manchester City pay a visit this evening, returning manager Grant McCann had probably hoped for a more positive result in last weekend’s league action to build confidence. But, unfortunately, his side went down 3-0 at home to Hull City to make it six successive games without a win.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, though title rivals Liverpool do possess a game in hand.

At the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side rebounded well from the 3-2 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago to defeat Frank Lampard’s Everton, 1-0, at Goodison Park. The result was, however, a slightly contentious one because of Rodri’s late, blatant handball in the box that bizarrely did not result in a penalty for the Toffees.

With Klopp’s Liverpool juggernaut breathing down their necks, perhaps City haven’t been at their dominant best in the league in those two most recent matches. There are signs that the pressure is beginning to tell. But, back in the FA Cup, the Citizens have strolled into the fifth round, beating Swindon Town in the third round, 4-1, and Fulham by the same scoreline in the fourth round.

Ultimately, this is a game between the best side in the Premier League and the worst side in the Championship, so most will be backing a City win at the bookmakers.

Peterborough did manage to lose by just one goal the last time the clubs played in the FA Cup competition, but that was almost 40 years ago now and tonight’s game is likely to feature a few more goals than that for Guardiola’s side, at least.

After reaching the semi-finals in the last two successive campaigns, Guardiola will be looking to add only his second FA Cup win to his resume this season, and, though there will no doubt be tougher tests to come with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool still in the competition, it’s hard to imagine Peterborough doing much other than ‘keeping things respectable’ at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight.

Still, if it's watching Manchester City bang in goals that you like to watch, remember that you can follow along with all the action for free just as long as you've got a funded betting account (£5+) at bet365.

Peterborough United vs Manchester City team news

Peterborough United team news

The Posh will be without Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, and Jack Taylor who miss out through injury, but central defender Mark Beevers could return to the substitute’s bench after recovering from a muscle injury.

Other than that, expect to see Peterborough name a very similar starting XI to the one that began the match against Hull City in the Championship last weekend.

Peterborough United predicted line-up

Benda; Knight, Kent, Edwards; Ward, Grant, Norburn, Coulson; Morton, Szmodics, Marriott

Manchester City team news

Manchester City attackers Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus have been back in full training for about 10 days, made the bench for the EPL clash at Everton on Saturday, and could be set for starts this evening.

Backup goalkeeper Zach Steffen will miss the clash with a shoulder injury, so Ederson is expected to start.

Manchester City predicted lineup

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish

