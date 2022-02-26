Peterborough United vs Hull City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Grant McCann will take Peterborough United into battle against Hull City, whom he left just a month ago, in his first game back in command.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 26th February 2022, Weston Homes Stadium
Peterborough United vs Hull City Prediction
The Tigers will be seeking vengeance for their earlier loss to Peterborough, but both teams are now mired in a slump. Given their poor form, this might be a dull, low-scoring tie.
Peterborough United vs Hull City Prediction: Peterborough United 1-1 Hull City @ 11/5 with Bet Storm.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Peterborough United vs Hull City Betting Tips
After a 2-1 Championship setback to Fulham in their previous game, Peterborough United will be looking for a better result here.
Peterborough United had 34% possession and 6 shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Jack Marriott scored the winning goal for Peterborough United. Fulham, on the other hand, had 25 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. Fulham’s goals came from Aleksandar Mitrovi.
On the other hand, Hull City will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous encounter in Championship action against Barnsley.
Hull City had 63% possession and seven shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the match. Barnsley, on the other hand, had nine shots on goal, five of which were on target. Barnsley’s goals came from Callum Styles and Carlton Morris.
Peterborough United vs Hull City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/17.
Peterborough United vs Hull City Betting Odds
Match Winner
Peterborough @ 33/20 with Bet Storm
Draw @ 11/5 with Bet Storm
Hull City @ 15/8 with Bet Storm
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 21/17
Under 2.5 @ 8/11
Peterborough United vs Hull City Free Bet
Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
