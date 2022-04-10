Countries
peter crouch makes man city vs liverpool prediction

Peter Crouch makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

11 mins ago

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes that Liverpool and Manchester City are likely to settle for a draw when the two sides meet on Sunday.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been the best teams in the Premier League this season and it is hardly surprising that Crouch believes that the two teams will be hard to separate at the weekend.

Crouch said: “I fancy a 1-1 draw but with City eventually winning the league. Liverpool to win the Champions League.”

Manchester City have been outstanding at home recently and they have picked up eight wins from their last nine home matches in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool have managed to win 10 Premier League matches in a row and they have kept a clean sheet in the last five.

No other manager has beaten a Guardiola side more than Jurgen Klopp and the German has lost the most number of games against Pep Guardiola as well.

In terms of quality, Manchester City have a slight advantage but the Reds are full of confidence and momentum right now.

The former Reds striker fancies Manchester City to go on and win the Premier League this season and he believes that Liverpool have a better chance of winning the Champions League instead.

The Reds are just one point behind Manchester City in the league table and they will be desperate to overtake their title rivals with the three points on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will have a slight advantage because of the injury to Ruben Dias.  Meanwhile, the Reds have a fully fit squad to choose from.

It is likely to be a close contest and it’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top eventually.

