The Pennsylvania Derby is the big US horse race this weekend as a decent field do battle for the $1m purse. It’s a prize that trainer Bob Baffert also has a top record in – winning the race four times since 2014 and he’s another leading chance in 2023 with Reincarnate.



2023 Pennsylvania Derby: Can Bob Baffert Continue Fine Parx Record?



This Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby at Parx racetrack sees a field of 11 runners entered for the Grade 1, that was first run in 1979.

The 1.125-mile contest is for 3 year-olds only and staged on the dirt track at the Pennsylvania track.

12 months ago, we witnesed the Bob Baffert-trained Taiba win the prize and he went on to run a gallant third to Flightline in the Breeders’ Cup Classic later that season.

The best US horse racing betting sites have several fancies when looking at the betting with the Baffert-trained Reincarnate one of those at the head of the market, just in front of Jim Dandy Stakes runner-up Saudi Crown, Magic Tap and the Bill Mott runner Scotland.

The Pennsylvania Derby runners will be running for a $1m purse.

When is the Pennsylvania Derby 2023?



The Pennsylvania Derby 2023 will be run on Saturday September 23 at Parx racetrack in Pennsylvania.

📅Date: Saturday September 23, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Parx, 1.125 mile, (1m1f furlongs) Dirt (3 year-olds)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

🎲 Pennsylvania Derby Odds: Reincarnate 3-1 | Saudi Crown 7-2 | Magic Tap 5-1 | Scotland 6-1

Bob Baffert Looking For Fifth Pennsylvania Derby Win

If you are looking for the best current trainer to follow in Saturday’s Pennsylvania Derby, then look no further than Bob Baffert.

He’s won the race more times than another other barn – with four successes in the Parx race since 2014.

The first of those wins came with Bayern in 2014, he then took the Pennsylvania Derby in back-to-back years (2017 and 2018) with West Coast and McKinzie.

While his most recent victory in the $1m race was 12 months ago with Taiba – the last three Baffert winners were also all ridden by hall-of-famer Mike E Smith.

Baffert will be hoping to add to his already impressive Pennsylvania Derby record this Saturday with the 3 year-old Reincarnate – who is one of the leading fancies with the best US racebooks in the build up to the race.

The Pennsylvania Derby Favorite Has Won 4 Of The Last 5



US horse racing fans might have to wait till post time before knowing the 2023 Pennsylvania Derby favorite with a tight betting market.

However, it might just be worth the wait, as it’s a race the US bettors have done well in recently – with 4 of the last 5 runnings going to the favorite.

We’ve also had 60% of the last 10 market leaders win if going back to 2012.

At this stage, Reincarnate, Saudi Crown, Magic Tap and Scotland look the four more likely to start the race as the 2023 Pennsylvania Derby favourite.

Horses From Gate 3 or 4 Have Won 50% Of The Last 10 Runnings



With 11 runners heading to post, the gate number is also worth noting.

Why? Well, it’s interesting that we’ve only had one winner from gate 1 in the last 10 (Math Wizard, 2019) and not a single winner from stall 2.

Plus, ALL of the winners have been from gates 8 or lower – suggesting those drawn higher on Saturday might have more to do.

In contrast, the ‘hot gates’ have been 3 and 4 – with these two starting positions being responsible for 50% of the last 10 Pennsylvania Derby winners.

This year’s horses drawn in 3 and 4 are Saudi Crown and Magic Tap.

Pennsylvania Derby Pick: Trifecta Best Bets For Parx Race



1st SCOTLAND



2nd SAUDI CROWN



3rd MAGIC TAP



The good record of the Bob Baffert team can’t be ignored, so Reincarnate has to be considered despite the wide draw, while the former Baffert runner Gilmore, who is now with Brendan P Walsh is respected too.

Both come here off the back of wins too with Gilmore winning an allowance race at Saratoga and Reincarnate the Los Alamitos Derby.

However, the key draw stat of horses drawn 3 or 4 is also hard to discount and with that in mind both Saudi Crown (3) and Magic Tap (4) look big players too.

The former (Saudi Crown) is still very lightly raced with only four runs but has won two of those and is also yet to finish out of the first two. This Brad Cox runner also ran the useful Forte to a nose last time out in the Jim Dandy Stakes (watch below) and you feel if that Todd Pletcher runner was in here, he’d be the warm favorite.

In short, the form looks rock soild.

Magic Tap is another gutsy son of Tapit that has shown great battling qualities in his last few races and is expected to plug on well to the line again in what will be his first try in a Grade 1.

That said, the horse that gets the verdict is SCOTLAND, who is drawn just outside the ‘hot gates’ in 5.

This 3 year-old son of Good Magic was a top winner of the Curlin Stakes at Saratoga in July (watch below) and despite flopping last time (6th of 7) in the Travers Stakes last month, that came on a sloppy track.

The drop back in trip slightly will also help this Bill Mott runner, who likes to race up with the pace and it’s interesting that jockey Junior Alvarado sticks with him having had the option to Il Miracolo, plus being a late addition to the Pennsylvania Derby entries also suggests that connections feel he’s over that last run in the Travers.

Pennsylvania Derby Runners: 11 Entries Heading To Post



Note: Odds are subject to change

1. MODERN ERA @ 50-1

J: Patrick Henry Jr

T: Uriah St Lewis

2. DREAMLIKE @ 10-1

J: Irad Ortiz Jr

T: Todd Pletcher

3. SAUDI CROWN @ 7-2

J: Florent Geroux

T: Brad H Cox

4. MAGIC TAP @ 5-1

J: Tyler Gaffalione

T: Steve Asmussen

5. SCOTLAND @ 6-1

J: Junior Alvarado

T: William Mott

6. DAYDREAMING BOY @ 12-1

J: Dexter Haddock

T: Louis Linder Jr

7. WEST COAST COWBOY @ 12-1

J: Tyler Conner

T: Saffie A Joseph Jr

8. GILMORE @ 10-1

J: John R Velazquez

T: Brendan P Walsh

9. CRUPI @ 15-1

J: TBC

T: Todd Pletcher

10. IL MIRACOLO @ 8-1

J: TBC

T: Antonio Sano

11. REINCARNATE @ 3-1

J: Juan J Hernandez

T: Bob Baffert

2023 Pennsylvania Derby Betting Odds

Reincarnate 3-1

Saudi Crown 7-2

Magic Tap 5-1

Scotland 6-1

El Miracolo 8-1

Dreamlike 10-1

Gilmore 10-1

Daydreaming Boy 12-1

West Coast Cowboy 12-1

Crupi 15-1

Modern Era 50-1

WATCH: Taiba Winning The 2022 Pennsylvania Derby



Pennsylvania Derby Recent Winners

2022 – Taiba 7/5 fav

2021 – Hot Rod Charlie 9/1 fav

2020 – No race

2019 – Math Wizard 31/1

2018 – McKinzie 2/1 fav

2017 – West Coast 9/10 fav

