Penn State vs. Auburn Prediction, Picks, and Odds

The Penn State Nittany Lions will take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday in Auburn. Penn State will be coming into this one as the number 22 ranked team in the country, while Auburn is currently unranked.

Penn State vs Auburn Betting Picks

Penn State vs Auburn Betting Pick 1: Penn State -3 @ -105 with Bovada

The team definitely feels disrespected because they were unranked coming into the season, but now with them being the number 22 ranked team in the entire nation, they can have some confidence and be able to show the world what they’re going to be able to do.

Penn State beat Auburn a season ago and should be able to do so once again on Saturday. Auburn hasn’t necessarily played great this season, only beating the San Jose State Spartans by 8 points.

The last time these two met, Penn State was hosting their inaugural white-out game and it was one of the more interesting games of the entire college football season. This time around, Penn State should be able to come away with an easier win than they did at home.

Penn State vs. Auburn Betting Pick 2: Under 47 Points @ -110 with Bovada

The last pick of this game is going to be taking this one to go under. When looking at what Auburn has been able to do on the offensive side of the football this season, it is certainly concerning if you’re a Tigers fan. They only scored 24 points against a San Jose State team that shouldn’t have even been on the same field as them. Penn State has looked better offensively, but as we all know from the past, this team can come out and struggle on that side of the football.

This is the perfect opportunity for one of those classic Penn State vs. Auburn clashes where this one is mostly focused on defense and the game goes under.

Penn State vs Auburn Prediction

Our prediction for this one is going to be taking Penn State to win this game by -3. This is expected to be one of the top games of the entire week and that makes sense considering how well both of these teams have the potential to play.

However, there have definitely been some concerning signs with this Auburn offense and that’s going to be the reason behind taking Penn State with the 3 points.

Penn State vs Auburn Odds