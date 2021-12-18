Twente will visit Mac3Park Stadion on 19th December 2021, Sunday to play against PEC Zwolle.

PEC Zwolle vs Twente

Match Info:

Kick-off: 01:00, Mac3Park Stadion

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Preview

PEC Zwolle was undefeated in the match against MVV Maastricht by a 4-0 score. Siemen Voet, Rav van den Berg, Luka Adzic and Slobodan Tedic were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

On the other hand, Twente played the match against Feyenoord which ended with a 2-1 win for Twente. Giovanni Troupee helped the winning team in scoring both goals.

Lastly, PEC Zwolle won the last match against Twente with a 1-0 score at MAC3PARK Stadion.

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Team News

PEC has reported injuries of Sam Kersten, Dean Huiberts, Leandro Fernandes, Daishawn Redan, Kenneth Paal, Pelle Clement, and Sai van Wermeskerken. Meanwhile, Wout Brama, Kik Pierie, and Jody Lukoki are injured for Twente.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Lamprou; Voet, Kersten, Nakayama; De Wit, Strieder, Saymak, Reijnders; Huiberts, Kastaneer, Adzic

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Sadilek, Hilgers, Propper, Troupee; Brama, Zerrouki, Vlap; Rots, Van Wolfswinkel, Limnios

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for PEC Zwolle vs Twente from Bet365:

Match Winner

Twente: 5/4

Draw: 12/5

PEC: 11/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 27/20

Under: 4/6

PEC Zwolle vs Twente Prediction

Zwolle will be confident going into Saturday’s match after their success in midweek. Nonetheless, most football betting sites believe that Twente will win the match.

Prediction: Twente to win at 5/4.

Bet on Twente to win at 5/4 with bet365.

