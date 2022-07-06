Paulo Dybala Next Club Odds: Free Agent 6/4 to join Manchester United

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus as a free agent this summer, and his representatives have reportedly been in contact with Manchester United about a move to Old Trafford.

Latest Paulo Dybala Next Club Odds

Manchester United are now as short as 6/4 according to the latest odds on Paddy Power, while elsewhere it seems to be Inter Milan who are the alternative suitors at a value of 2/1.

Dybala Next Club Highest Odds Manchester United 6/4 Inter Milan 2/1 AC Milan 6/1 Tottenham Hotspur 7/1 Roma 12/1 Atletico Madrid 20/1

Paulo Dybala Next Club Odds: Could Dybala be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Replacement?

According to the implied probability of the Paulo Dybala next club odds.

Bet Highest Odds Implied Probability (%) Manchester United 6/4 40% Inter Milan 2/1 33% AC Milan 6/1 14% Tottenham Hotspur 7/1 13% Roma 12/1 8% Atletico Madrid 20/1 5%

Paulo Dybala is now available on a free transfer after the Argentine forward’s contract expiration with Italian outfit Juventus, and English giants Manchester United have reportedly been in contact with the player’s agent.

With the impending departure of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, United are shopping on the market for a new frontman to battle with the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford for a starting spot under Erik ten Hag.

The 28-year-old made 293 appearances for Juventus since his high-profile move from Palermo in 2015, and scored 115 goals as well as adding 48 assists during his time in Turin.

Dybala is expected to be amongst United’s targets to replace Ronaldo in a list which features Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca, and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

Inter CEO Marotta: “Dybala’s part of the free agent players available on the market – he’s and he was one of the opportunities, but we’ve already completed our attack with very good players”. 🔵🇦🇷 #Dybala Dybala-Inter deal, been in stand-by for one month now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

Whilst Dybala would certainly be a good option to bolster Manchester United’s attack, there is no doubt that there are better and more reliable options available on the market at this point in time.

However, the prospect of signing such a player with Dybala’s stature should be an intriguing commercial prospect for the club – especially on a free transfer.

The Argentine is reported to be demanding wages of up to £280,000 a week – which North London outfit Spurs are unwilling to match, leaving United as one of the most viable options for the player once they offload Cristiano Ronaldo’s bagage.

Bookmakers Paddy Power are set on the forward joining Manchester United before the transfer window shuts that they are offering odds as short as 6/4. That means a £20 bet would return £50 including your stake.

Cristiano Ronaldo was missing from Manchester United’s training session at Carrington again on Wednesday after reports surfaced at the weekend that the 37-year-old has asked to leave the club due to United not being able to match his ambition.