Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News paul pogba next club odds paris saint germain odds on to sign midfielder

Paul Pogba Next Club Odds: Paris Saint-Germain odds-on to sign midfielder

Updated

14 mins ago

on

pogba psg

Since signing for Manchester United for a then-record fee for a midfielder, Paul Pogba has been unable to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford. With his contract expiring this summer, let’s take a look at potential suitors for the Frenchman.

Latest Paul Pogba Next Club Odds

Paris Saint-Germain are now as short as 8/15 according to the latest odds on PaddyPower, while elsewhere it seems to be Manchester City who are the alternative suitors at a value of 7/2.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Paris Saint-Germain 8/15 paddy power
Manchester City 7/2 paddy power
Juventus 7/1 paddy power
Barcelona 10/1 paddy power

Best Football Betting Offers

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Claim Offer

Already claimed these offers? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Paul Pogba Next Club Odds: Will Paris Saint-Germain Finally Get Their Man?

According to the implied probability of the Paul Pogba next clubs odds.

Bet Highest Odds Implied Probability (%)
PSG 8/15 65.2%
Manchester City 7/2 22.2%
Juventus 7/1 12.5%
Barcelona 14/1 6.6%

After signing Lionel Messi last summer, Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their pursuit of a Champions League title and are favourites to sign the 29-year-old.

Pogba will be available on a free this summer as his Manchester United contract expires, with an extension at Old Trafford highly unlikely.

The Frenchman’s former club Juventus are also in the mix, where Pogba enjoyed the most successful spell of his career – winning four league titles and two Italian cups in Turin.

While Pogba’s future remains up in the air, it seems most likely that he will sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer and join forces with Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Could a return to the homeland in France spark a dramatic turnaround in Pogba’s career?

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens