Paul Pogba Next Club Odds: Paris Saint-Germain odds-on to sign midfielder

Since signing for Manchester United for a then-record fee for a midfielder, Paul Pogba has been unable to fulfil his potential at Old Trafford. With his contract expiring this summer, let’s take a look at potential suitors for the Frenchman.

Latest Paul Pogba Next Club Odds

Paris Saint-Germain are now as short as 8/15 according to the latest odds on PaddyPower, while elsewhere it seems to be Manchester City who are the alternative suitors at a value of 7/2.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Paris Saint-Germain 8/15 Manchester City 7/2 Juventus 7/1 Barcelona 10/1

Paul Pogba Next Club Odds: Will Paris Saint-Germain Finally Get Their Man?

According to the implied probability of the Paul Pogba next clubs odds.

Bet Highest Odds Implied Probability (%) PSG 8/15 65.2% Manchester City 7/2 22.2% Juventus 7/1 12.5% Barcelona 14/1 6.6%

After signing Lionel Messi last summer, Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their pursuit of a Champions League title and are favourites to sign the 29-year-old.

Pogba will be available on a free this summer as his Manchester United contract expires, with an extension at Old Trafford highly unlikely.

The Frenchman’s former club Juventus are also in the mix, where Pogba enjoyed the most successful spell of his career – winning four league titles and two Italian cups in Turin.

While Pogba’s future remains up in the air, it seems most likely that he will sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer and join forces with Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Could a return to the homeland in France spark a dramatic turnaround in Pogba’s career?