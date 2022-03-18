Paul Kealy Tip for Gold Cup – Cheltenham Day 4 Tips

Here is the Paul Kealy Gold Cup tip from the Racing Post tipster on the biggest race of all at the Festival. Read on as SportsLens reveals his pick for the Cheltenham centrepiece contest on Friday, 18 March.

Paul Kealy Gold Cup Tip

3:30 – Protektorat in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 10/1 with Virgin Bet

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Paul Kealy Gold Cup Tip – Protektorat

“The vast majority of Gold Cup winners take it on their first attempt,” said Kealy in his Racing Post column. “I’m dead against last year’s one-two for various reasons. Given the conditions, A Plus Tard will surely not be the strongest finisher up the hill.

“Minella Indo has not looked the same horse this season and while he has such a great record here, so did Bobs Worth on his second attempt. It’s just not that unusual for Gold Cup winners to struggle the following season.

“Galvin is the obvious one, but the vast majority of his best form would be on quicker ground, and Protektorat handles deep conditions fine. He does need to prove his stamina at the top level, but he looked like he could go round again at Aintree in the Many Clouds on bad ground.

“While that was some way from a top-quality race, his best days are surely still ahead of him. Protektorat is the youngest horse in the race and heads into it on the back of two career bests this season so surely has a massive chance.”

The Paul Kealy Gold Cup tip this year is Dan Skelton runner Protektorat. Runner-up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup here in November, he then stepped up in trip and landed the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree. Kealy’s pick is a 10/1 chance with Virgin Bet for Cheltenham Gold Cup glory.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Gold Tip on Betslip

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here