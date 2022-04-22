Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Sandown Best Bets On Saturday 23rd April

It’s the final day of the 2021/22 jumps season at Sandown this Saturday with the bet365 Jumps Finale Day at the Esher track.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Paul Kealy, from the Racing Post – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets at on Saturday 23rd April 2022.

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Tips – Saturday 23rd April 2022



1.50 Sandown – DIBBLE DECKER @ 8/1 with BetUK – The Tom Lacey yard have a good record at the track with their hurdlers and they look to have another good chance here. This 6 year-old has won two of his last three, including a smooth success at Taunton last time out. Up just 5lbs for that and expected to have more to come with just 4 past runs over hurdles.



2.25 Sandown – MISTER FISHER @ 11/8 with BetUK – Flopped the last twice at Aintree and Ascot, but this looks a lot easier and will like the smaller field. Won a 4-runner race at Kempton in January and the better ground can see this Henderson runner get the trip well.



3.00 Sandown – GREANETEEN @ 13/8 with BetUK – Landed this race last year and has been primed to do so again by the Paul Nicholls yard. Loves Sandown after taking the Tingle Creek here last December too – a race he also beat his main rival here – Nube Negra – in.

3.32 Sandown – DOMAINE DE L’ISLE @ 13/1 with BetUK – Last seen unseating at the Chair in the Grand National at Aintree. None the worse for that but back on a 4lbs lower mark. Top jockey Brian Hughes booked to ride and is now 4lbs lower than when winning a good race over 3m2f at Cheltenham last April – on that form would have a chance at a fair price.

3.32 Sandown – STREETS OF DOYEN @ 14/1 with BetUK – Pulled up last time in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, but before that ran well (3rd) behind the useful Gentleman De Mee at Navan. Will like the better ground and has a nice racing weight of 10-11.

2022 Sandown bet365 Jumps Finale Times and Race Names

Saturday 23rd April 2022

1:50 – bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+) 2m ITV

2:25 – bet365 Oaksey Chase (Grade 2) (For The Menorah Challenge Trophy) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 2m6½f ITV

3:00 – bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 1m7½f ITV

3:32 – bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) Cl1 (5yo+) 3m5f ITV

4:07 – bet365 Select Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race) Cl1 (4yo+) 2m5½f RTV

4:40 – bet365 Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase (GBB Race) Cl2 (5yo+) 2m4f RTV

5:15 – bet365 Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) Cl2 (4yo+ 0-145) 2m4f RTV

