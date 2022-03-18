Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Top Cheltenham Tips on Day 4 of Festival

After four placed horses yesterday, there are more Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips for the final day of the Festival. His five fancies on Gold Cup day make a massive 529109/1 acca that could be well worth backing each way.
Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips for Friday
- 1:30 – Porticello each way in the Triumph Hurdle at 12/1 with Virgin Bet
- 2:10 – West Cork each way in the County Hurdle at 9/1 with Virgin Bet
- 2:50 – Ballygrifincottage each way in the Albert Bartlett at 28/1 with Virgin Bet
- 3:30 – Protektorat each way in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 10/1 with Virgin Bet
- 5:30 – Banbridge each way in the Martin Pipe at 12/1 with Virgin Bet
Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Triumph Hurdle, Porticello
First up for Kealy is Porticello in the opening Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle (1:30). The testing ground and galloping nature of the New course should suit Gary Moore’s smart juvenile. Porticello is the first of the Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips today at 12/1 with Virgin Bet as an each way place against the big Irish names.
Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – County Hurdle, West Cork
Based on his fancies, Kealy clearly thinks this is going to be a good day for trainer-jockey brothers Dan and Harry Skelton. West Cork is the first of three picks from that yard in the Grade 3 County Hurdle (2:10).
He goes well fresh and won the Greatwood on the Old course after a lengthy layoff. The stable has a good record in this too. West Cork is the next of the Paul Kealy tips for Cheltenham with Virgin Bet going 9/1 and paying extra places.
Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Albert Bartlett, Ballygrifincottage
The proven stamina and considerable Point background of Ballygrifincottage attracts Kealy into another each way punt on Team Skelton in the 3m Grade 1 Albert Bartlett (2:50). He has improved since a fine third of course and distance in December. Ballygrifincottage is the third of Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips on Gold Cup day with Virgin Bet offering 28/1 and an extra place.
Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Gold Cup, Protektorat
Now for the big one. Protekorat is Kealy’s punt in the Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30). Laid out for this by the Skeltons, he won’t mind conditions and is the youngest contender in the race this year. Back Protektorat at 10/1 with Virgin Bet and all of Paul Kealy tips for Cheltenham today.
Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Martin Pipe, Banbridge
Finally, Kealy agrees with Racing Post colleague Tom Segal about the prospects of Banbridge in the concluding Martin Pipe (5:30). Trainer Joseph O’Brien won this 2m 4f conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle three years ago. Banbridge, who could still be well-handicapped, is 12/1 with Virgin Bet who pay extra places. That is all of the Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips on Friday.
All Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips for Day 4 of the Festival
