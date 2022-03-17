Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Top Cheltenham Tips for Day 3 from Racing Post Tipster

Following a placed horse at a big price each way yesterday, Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips return with five best bets on day 3 of the Festival. Combine those fancies in an acca, and the price is a gigantic 87749/1.

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips for Thursday

2:10 – Alaphilippe in the Pertemps Final at 11/2 with Virgin Bet

in the Pertemps Final at 11/2 with 2:50 – Eldoeado Allen in the Ryanair Chase at 14/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Ryanair Chase at 14/1 with 3:30 – Imperial Alcazar in the Plate Handicap Chase at 4/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Plate Handicap Chase at 4/1 with 4:50 – Mighty Blue in the Mares Novices Hurdle at 14/1 with Virgin Bet

in the Mares Novices Hurdle at 14/1 with 5:30 – Mister Coffey in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at 11/1 with Virgin Bet

Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Pertemps Final, Alaphilippe

Last year’s Albert Bartlett fifth Alaphilippe interests Kealy most in the Grade 3 Pertemps Final (2:10). He qualified with a good run before tiring on his belated return to action at Warwick. Alaphilippe, who should strip fitter for his return, is 11/2 with Virgin Bet and the first of Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips today. These bookies pay extra places on this race.

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Ryanair Chase, Eldorado Allen

Seemingly overlooked in the market, Eldorado Allen is each way value against warm favourite Allaho in the Ryanair Chase (2:50). A staying on second in the Arkle at this meeting 12 months ago, Colin Tizzard’s charge is 14/1 with Virgin Bet and looks a great bet to hit the frame. Eldorado Allen, who won the Denman Chase over further last time out, is thus another of the Paul Kealy tips for Cheltenham on St Patrick’s Thursday.

Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Plate Handicap Chase, Imperial Alcazar

Despite an 8lb rise in the weights for a course and distance victory on Festival Trials Day, Imperial Alcazar is Kealy’s pick in the Plate Handicap Chase (4:10). Trained locally by Fergal O’Brien, that hike may not be enough to stop him going in again. This third selection in the Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips is a 4/1 shot with Virgin Bet here.

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Mares Novice Hurdle, Mighty Blue

Although still a maiden over hurdles, Mighty Blue ran a big race when third in this novice event for mares last season (4:50). This Joseph O’Brien runner reminds Kealy a little bit of Concertista who went from placing in the contest on her first try to winning it second time around. Mighty Blue is thus another of the Paul Kealy tips for Cheltenham at 14/1 with Virgin Bet and looks a bit of each way value.

Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Kim Muir Challenge Cup, Mister Coffey

Finally, in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5:30), Mister Coffey looks worth chancing in the amateur riders’ handicap chase. All stamina, according to trainer Nicky Henderson, who had such a great start to the Festival, this could be his bag. Mister Coffey completes Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips today with Virgin Bet going 11/1 about him and extra places.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Cheltenham Free Bets Visit Virgin Bet Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

