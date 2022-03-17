Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Top Cheltenham Tips for Day 3 from Racing Post Tipster

Following a placed horse at a big price each way yesterday, Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips return with five best bets on day 3 of the Festival. Combine those fancies in an acca, and the price is a gigantic 87749/1.
Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips for Thursday
- 2:10 – Alaphilippe in the Pertemps Final at 11/2 with Virgin Bet
- 2:50 – Eldoeado Allen in the Ryanair Chase at 14/1 with Virgin Bet
- 3:30 – Imperial Alcazar in the Plate Handicap Chase at 4/1 with Virgin Bet
- 4:50 – Mighty Blue in the Mares Novices Hurdle at 14/1 with Virgin Bet
- 5:30 – Mister Coffey in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at 11/1 with Virgin Bet
Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Pertemps Final, Alaphilippe
Last year’s Albert Bartlett fifth Alaphilippe interests Kealy most in the Grade 3 Pertemps Final (2:10). He qualified with a good run before tiring on his belated return to action at Warwick. Alaphilippe, who should strip fitter for his return, is 11/2 with Virgin Bet and the first of Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips today. These bookies pay extra places on this race.
Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Ryanair Chase, Eldorado Allen
Seemingly overlooked in the market, Eldorado Allen is each way value against warm favourite Allaho in the Ryanair Chase (2:50). A staying on second in the Arkle at this meeting 12 months ago, Colin Tizzard’s charge is 14/1 with Virgin Bet and looks a great bet to hit the frame. Eldorado Allen, who won the Denman Chase over further last time out, is thus another of the Paul Kealy tips for Cheltenham on St Patrick’s Thursday.
Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Plate Handicap Chase, Imperial Alcazar
Despite an 8lb rise in the weights for a course and distance victory on Festival Trials Day, Imperial Alcazar is Kealy’s pick in the Plate Handicap Chase (4:10). Trained locally by Fergal O’Brien, that hike may not be enough to stop him going in again. This third selection in the Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips is a 4/1 shot with Virgin Bet here.
Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Mares Novice Hurdle, Mighty Blue
Although still a maiden over hurdles, Mighty Blue ran a big race when third in this novice event for mares last season (4:50). This Joseph O’Brien runner reminds Kealy a little bit of Concertista who went from placing in the contest on her first try to winning it second time around. Mighty Blue is thus another of the Paul Kealy tips for Cheltenham at 14/1 with Virgin Bet and looks a bit of each way value.
Paul Kealy Tips for Cheltenham – Kim Muir Challenge Cup, Mister Coffey
Finally, in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup (5:30), Mister Coffey looks worth chancing in the amateur riders’ handicap chase. All stamina, according to trainer Nicky Henderson, who had such a great start to the Festival, this could be his bag. Mister Coffey completes Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips today with Virgin Bet going 11/1 about him and extra places.
All Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips on Day 3 of Festival
