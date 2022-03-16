Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – 4283/1 Day 2 Festival Treble from Racing Post Tipster

There are three Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips from the top Racing Post tipster on Ladies Day. He puts forward a massive 4283/1 treble on day 2 of the Festival that could be well worth backing each way.

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday

1:30 – Whatdeawant in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 20/1 with Fitzdares

in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 20/1 with 2:50 – McFabulous in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle @ 16/1 with Fitzdares

in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle @ 16/1 with 4:50 – Sky Pirate in the Grand Annual Chase @ 11/1 with Fitzdares

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Ballymore Novices Hurdle, Whatdeawant

First up, Kealy seeks a bit of each way value behind red-hot Ballymore Novices Hurdle (1:30) favourite Sir Gerhard. His selection is Whatdeawant, who once beat leading Albert Bartlett fancy Ginto in a bumper.

According to Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips for day 2, this other Willie Mullins mount ran too poorly to be true in Grade 1 company at Naas. If forgiving Whatdeawant that, then the 20/1 about him with Fitzdares looks a great each way play.

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Coral Cup, McFabulous

First-time cheekpieces go on McFabulous for the other 2m 5f race on the card, the Grade 3 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (2:50). Kealy also likes Camprond for Philip Hobbs and JP McManus but that one is well found in the market.

McFabulous bolted up on his last handicap start and has slipped down the weights some 8lb lower than his rating last spring. After clearly not staying 3m, he drops back in trip here. The second of Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips is 16/1 with Fitzdares paying extra places.

Paul Kealy Cheltenham Tips – Grand Annual Chase, Sky Pirate

And finally, last year’s Grand Annual Chase (4:50) winner Sky Pirate is on Kealy’s shortlist once again. He also liked Frero Banbou but the Jonjo O’Neill runner has the course and distance form on his side. Although 4lb higher in the weights here, Sky Pirate has been competitive off loftier ratings.

Often running in small fields since, he simply hasn’t had the end-to-end gallop needed to be seen to best effect. Assured of that here, Sky Pirate completes Paul Kealy Cheltenham tips for day 2 of the Festival with Fitzdares going 11/1 about a repeat bid.

