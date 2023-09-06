NFL

Patriots vs Eagles Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Hosts To Cover Spread

Joe Lyons
The defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will open their season on the road this Sunday in Foxborough against the New England Patriots. Find our predictions, betting picks and best bets below.

Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the narrowest of Super Bowl defeats at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, but Philadelphia will be raring to make amends and start their season on the right track.

A disappointing and noisy campaign for the New England Patriots saw Bill Belichick’s side miss the playoffs amid starting quarterback drama and tension from the former offensive coordinator, but with those issues now resolved the bar can be set higher.

Check out our predictions, betting picks and best bets for the opener detailed below.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Predictions

Jalen Hurts has been tied down in Philly to a big-money contract, they extended both Lane Johnson and Darius Slay so the franchise has their set core to move forward with. Despite a few key departures including C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Miles Sanders, the Eagles strengthened further by drafting Jalen Carter.

We can only assume they will be a better team than last year as Hurts continues to develop alongside the fabulous young wideout talents in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Improvements have been made in New England also. Mac Jones has been reunited with his former OC at Alabama, Bill O’Brien, whilst the additions of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Mike Gesicki, RB Ezekiel Elliott alongside draftees CB Christian Gonzalez and WR Demario Douglas have Patriots fans feeling optimistic.

The home crowd as well as a return to honor Tom Brady should play nicely in the hosts’ favour, but there is a significant skill gap between the two sides. We still think this will be a close affair, and taking the Patriots spread at +4 is the play we like.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction: Patriots +4.0 @ -110 with BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Betting Picks

Philadelphia have one of the strongest offenses in the NFL and ranked third for points scored last season, averaging 28.1 game – a number which was slightly hampered by Hurts missing a few games through injury and the team not performing as well as they should.

The Patriots have one of the best defenses in the league also but with the versatility of the Eagles’ offense which combines an elite run and throw game has proved to be a deadly matchup for any opponent.

The line of total Eagles points at 23.5 seems generous and it’s something we’d be willing to take with confidence.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles betting pick: Eagles over 23.5 points @ -150 with BetOnline

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet

There would be nothing more electric than the Patriots winning the toss, opting to receive the ball and star running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushing into the end zone on the opening drive for a touchdown to kick off a new era in Massachusetts.

It seems written in the stars almost, and first TD scorer bets present a lot of value for bettors looking for a quick result. He rushed for five last season and was considered unlucky not to have made the Pro Bowl.

As his development continues in New England, the 25-year-old is poised for even further improvement and there would be no bigger bang to mark the new campaign with.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Best Bet: Rhamondre Stevenson first TD scorer @ +650 with BetOnline

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
