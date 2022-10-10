Patrick Mahomes vs Las Vegas Raiders Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers us a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Mondays prop bet offerings.
Patrick Mahomes vs Raiders Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 TD passes @ +140 with BetOnline
- Patrick Mahomes over 36.5 passing attempts @ -110 with BetOnline
Mahomes has thrown three or more TD passes twice this season, and he has a nice matchup against a Raiders passing defense allowing 1.8 TD passes per contest. Chargers QB Justin Herbert tossed three TD passes against Las Vegas, and Mahomes has more weapons and could have a big night tonight.
Mahomes has exceeded the oddsmakers number in each of his last four contests, and there isn’t a reason to expect him not to eclipse this number tonight. Opposing QB’s average 34 passing attempts per contest and this Chiefs offense is anything but average, and Mahomes will be slinging it tonight.
Patrick Mahomes vs Raiders Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+300
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-300