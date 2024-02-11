NFL

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Live Betting Odds: Chiefs QB -114 To Have Over 263.5 Passing Yards

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds

BetOnline are offering a price of -114 for Patrick Mahomes to have over 263.5 passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. 

How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Yards With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit $200
  3. Receive your $100 free bet
  4. Place your stakes on Patrick Mahomes over/under passing yards
Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Yards Odds | -114 For Over 263.5 Yards

BetOnline are offering the price of -114 for Kansas City Chiefs star, Patrick Mahomes, to have over 263.5 passing yards at Super Bowl LVIII.

The 28-year-old has accumulated 4,183 yards in the 2023 NFL season (6th in the league) and is expected to shine on his hunt for a third Super Bowl ring.

This price means, if you were to bet $100 on Mahomes to have over 263.5 yards, then you would receive a payout of $187.72.

To compare, BetMGM are offering the price of -120, which means for the same bet you would earn $4 less – despite selecting the same outcome.

This can also be said for DraftKings who are offering lesser odds and BetOnline are also offering a host of other markets for the big match.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds vs 49ers | Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 263.5 @ -114
  • Under 263.5 @ -114

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
