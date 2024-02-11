BetOnline are offering a price of -114 for Patrick Mahomes to have over 263.5 passing yards against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Yards With BetOnline

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Yards Odds | -114 For Over 263.5 Yards

BetOnline are offering the price of -114 for Kansas City Chiefs star, Patrick Mahomes, to have over 263.5 passing yards at Super Bowl LVIII.

The 28-year-old has accumulated 4,183 yards in the 2023 NFL season (6th in the league) and is expected to shine on his hunt for a third Super Bowl ring.

This price means, if you were to bet $100 on Mahomes to have over 263.5 yards, then you would receive a payout of $187.72.

To compare, BetMGM are offering the price of -120, which means for the same bet you would earn $4 less – despite selecting the same outcome.

This can also be said for DraftKings who are offering lesser odds and BetOnline are also offering a host of other markets for the big match.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards Odds vs 49ers | Super Bowl LVIII

Over 263.5 @ -114

Under 263.5 @ -114

