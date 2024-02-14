NFL

Patrick Mahomes Predicts A Super Bowl 3-Peat For Kansas City Chiefs

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Kansas City Chiefs took to the streets on Wednesday, celebrating their second Super Bowl Championship in as many years. And if quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ prediction is correct, they’ll be right back in the same spot next year.

Mahomes Predicts A Third-Straight Super Bowl Win For KC

After the parade rolled through KC, players and coaches took the microphone to speak to the crowd. Mahomes was one of the first to do the honors, and had a speech that included what he thought might happen next season:

We know we had to go on the road last year but I promise you next year we’ll be at home. We’re coming for that three-pear so don’t even forget it, don’t get it twisted. We’re doing it. Three times, first time in NFL history, we doing it.

No team in NFL history has ever won the Super Bowl three times in a row. The Chiefs are the 8th team to ever go back to back, and the first since the New England Patriots back in 2004 and 2005.

But the Chiefs have the makings of a team that is capable. Mahomes has already entered the conversation of best quarterback ever at a young age, outpacing some of the greatest to ever play the position. 2023 appeared to be a down year for Kansas City and their offense, but they found a way to be crowned champions yet again despite being listed as underdogs for the final three games of the postseason.

AFC Will Be Tough In 2024, But Chiefs Should Fear No One

There were rumblings about whether the team would be the same in 2024, as questions about the futures of head coach Andy Reid and star tight end Travis Kelce loomed. But it appears that both will be returning in full capacity next year, meaning that the window is still wide open for Chiefs.

Getting through the AFC will be even tougher next season. The conference boasts serious quarterback talent, including guys like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and probably even Aaron Rodgers. QBs like CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa will also be looking to make their marks in 2024.

But Mahomes has already proved that he can get past MVPs and MVP candidates on their way to winning a Super Bowl, and will be one of the two favorites heading into next season.

