Two-time Super Bowl MVP and champion Patrick Mahomes can continue his remarkable postseason form in Sunday’s AFC Championship on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Chiefs star.

Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

Mahomes over 243.5 passing yards (-110)

Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)

Mahomes under 0.5 interceptions (-110)

Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Pick 1: Over 243.5 passing yards (-110 with BetOnline)

Patrick Mahomes’ postseason resume speaks for itself, he is one of the greats. The 28-year-old averages 285 passing yards per game in the playoffs in 16 appearances, consistently performing against the biggest and best opposition.

We have no problem attacking the over on passing yards for Mahomes. He recorded 262 in the Wild Card win over the Dolphins and followed it up with 215 against the Bills on just 23 pass attempts.

His receiving core of Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce are both heating up at exactly the right time and the Chiefs look all on the same page.

Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Pick 2: Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115 with BetOnline)

Mahomes’ passing touchdowns prop looks another one worth attacking here. Currently set at 1.5 with the best NFL sportsbooks, it’s slightly below the number he averages per game in the playoffs (2.4, 16 appearances).

The Kansas City Chiefs offense was flowing smoothly and efficiently in the air against the Bills, who rank similarly with the Ravens in terms of pass defense this year.

Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Pick 3: Under 0.5 interceptions (-110 with BetOnline)

Mahomes hasn’t thrown an interception in the playoffs for two years and we’re backing him to continue that trend against the Ravens.

He’s playing his best football when his team needs to most once again and whilst Baltimore are among the league’s best in terms of opponent interceptions thrown per game, Mahomes isn’t like other quarterbacks.