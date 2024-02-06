Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdown Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

NFL

Patrick Mahomes +160 To Have Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns In Super Bowl LVIII With BetWhale & Replicate 2023 Super Bowl MVP Performance

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes

With Super Bowl LVIII fast approaching, we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and last year’s Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to get 2.5 passing touchdowns, with BetWhale offering +160 odds.

Patrick Mahomes +160 For Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns In Super Bowl LVIII With BetWhale

Patrick Mahomes aims to win his third Super Bowl on Sunday night and also aims to become just the third man in history to win three Super Bowl MVP awards.

Mahomes is currently one of just four players who have won two Super Bowl MVPs, alongside Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning. Joe Montana of course won three Super Bowl MVP awards in his career, with the great Tom Brady winning a record five Super Bowl MVPs.

Mahomes can also become just the third man in history (along with Starr and Bradshaw) to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs. 12 months ago, the husband of Britney Mahomes threw 182 successful passing yards, completing 21 of his 27 attempted passes at Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes also got three passing touchdowns last year. This year he aims to replicate that feat. BetWhale, one of the newest offshore sportsbooks on the market who have launched just in time for the Super Bowl, are offering +160 odds on Mahomes to get over 2.5 passing touchdowns again this year.

Mahomes of course has three passing touchdowns last year at Super Bowl LVII. He also completed 26 of 42 pass attempts at the 2020 Super Bowl for 286 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, as well as rushing for 29 yards and one TD.

BetWhale Offer Best Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdown Odds For The Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes passing touchdown odds is just one of several player prop markets for the Chiefs quarterback. Check out the BetWhale site for the best player prop odds of any Super Bowl betting sites.

Mahomes already have four passing touchdowns this post-season, and will be confident of adding at least a couple more to that tally come Sunday night. A price of +160 for Mahomes to complete 3+ passing touchdowns in the Super Bowl with BetWhale seems like printing money.

These odds with BetWhale are greater than your standard regulated sports betting sites, not to mention the fact they won’t prohibit you to a maximum wager stake.

As a new offshore sportsbooks who have launched just for the Super Bowl, their 125% match deposit bonus and $1,250 welcome offer is one of the best on the market. Despite being a new sportsbook, they are certainly one you can trust with your Super Bowl bets.

What’s not to like about BetWhale’s Super Bowl betting offer? Up to $1,250 in free bets, which you can in turn use on any Patrick Mahomes player prop markets. Not to mention the fact BetWhale are a new and exciting brand, who you likely haven’t signed-up to just yet!

How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Passing Touchdowns With BetWhale

  1. Create a BetWhale account
  2. Deposit up to $1,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,250 (125% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Super Bowl bets
125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Claim Offer Now

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdown Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 0.5 -1000
  • Over 1.5 -170
  • Over 2.5 +160
  • Over 3.5 +380
  • Over 4.5 +1000

Other Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Markets

  • Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP +130
  • Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown Scorer +350
  • Patrick Mahomes 273+ Passing Yards +110
  • Patrick Mahomes Over 39.5 Pass Attempts +140
  • Patrick Mahomes 30+ Pass Completions +270

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Arrow to top