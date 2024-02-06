With Super Bowl LVIII fast approaching, we have found the best odds for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and last year’s Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to get 2.5 passing touchdowns, with BetWhale offering +160 odds.

Patrick Mahomes +160 For Over 2.5 Passing Touchdowns In Super Bowl LVIII With BetWhale

Patrick Mahomes aims to win his third Super Bowl on Sunday night and also aims to become just the third man in history to win three Super Bowl MVP awards.

Mahomes is currently one of just four players who have won two Super Bowl MVPs, alongside Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning. Joe Montana of course won three Super Bowl MVP awards in his career, with the great Tom Brady winning a record five Super Bowl MVPs.

Mahomes can also become just the third man in history (along with Starr and Bradshaw) to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs. 12 months ago, the husband of Britney Mahomes threw 182 successful passing yards, completing 21 of his 27 attempted passes at Super Bowl LVII.

Mahomes also got three passing touchdowns last year. This year he aims to replicate that feat. BetWhale, one of the newest offshore sportsbooks on the market who have launched just in time for the Super Bowl, are offering +160 odds on Mahomes to get over 2.5 passing touchdowns again this year.

Mahomes of course has three passing touchdowns last year at Super Bowl LVII. He also completed 26 of 42 pass attempts at the 2020 Super Bowl for 286 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, as well as rushing for 29 yards and one TD.

Mahomes already have four passing touchdowns this post-season, and will be confident of adding at least a couple more to that tally come Sunday night. A price of +160 for Mahomes to complete 3+ passing touchdowns in the Super Bowl with BetWhale seems like printing money.

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdown Odds In Super Bowl LVIII

Over 0.5 -1000

Over 1.5 -170

Over 2.5 +160

Over 3.5 +380

Over 4.5 +1000

Other Patrick Mahomes Player Prop Markets

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP +130

Patrick Mahomes Anytime Touchdown Scorer +350

Patrick Mahomes 273+ Passing Yards +110

Patrick Mahomes Over 39.5 Pass Attempts +140

Patrick Mahomes 30+ Pass Completions +270

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change