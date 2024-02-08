BetWhale are offering a price of -111 for Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have under 26.5 rushing yards against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Read on to learn more about the best Patrick Mahomes over/under rushing yards odds at Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Over/Under Rushing Yards Odds With BetWhale

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Rushing Yards Odds | -111 For Under 26.5

Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and the challenging San Francisco 49ers will see star quarterback Patrick Mahomes battle it out for his third championship title.

He will also bid to become just the third player in NFL history to win three Super Bowl MVP awards, having been awarded the accolade after recording three passing touchdowns in the 38-35 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Mahomes’ side are dubbed as underdogs coming into this one, with the majority of US sportsbooks favoring the 49ers to lift the title come the final whistle. The 28-year-old lives off being underrated though, as he is now 10-3 when being listed as an underdog throughout his NFL career.

Looking at his statistics from previous Super Bowls, Mahomes completed 26 of 42 pass attempts at the 2020 edition of the championship match for 286 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and also managed to record 29 rushing yards along with a TD.

Despite this, his numbers in terms of rushing yards haven’t quite lived up to the hype in recent matches. With sportsbooks currently pricing the line at 26.5, we’re backing the under as he has failed to post up more than 26.5 in three of his last four matches. This includes his last two games, in which he had 19 and 15 yards respectively.

BetWhale are offering a best price of -111 for both the over and the under in this one, which you can use $1,250 worth of free bets on after signing up with the website using the link at the top of the page. This means that by placing a $100 on the selection, you’d be paid out $190 if successful, which would be $90 in profit.

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds vs 49ers | Super Bowl LVIII

Over 26.5 @ -111

Under 26.5 @ -111

