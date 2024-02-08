NFL

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes -111 To Have Under 26.5 Rushing Yards vs 49ers At Super Bowl 58

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds

BetWhale are offering a price of -111 for Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have under 26.5 rushing yards against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Read on to learn more about the best Patrick Mahomes over/under rushing yards odds at Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Bet On Patrick Mahomes Over/Under Rushing Yards Odds With BetWhale

  1. Create a BetWhale account
  2. Deposit up to $1,000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1,250 (125% matched deposit)
  4. Place your Patrick Mahomes player prop bets
125% Up To $1,250 For Super Bowl Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Get $1,250 Bonus Now

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl Rushing Yards Odds | -111 For Under 26.5

Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown between the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs and the challenging San Francisco 49ers will see star quarterback Patrick Mahomes battle it out for his third championship title.

He will also bid to become just the third player in NFL history to win three Super Bowl MVP awards, having been awarded the accolade after recording three passing touchdowns in the 38-35 triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Mahomes’ side are dubbed as underdogs coming into this one, with the majority of US sportsbooks favoring the 49ers to lift the title come the final whistle. The 28-year-old lives off being underrated though, as he is now 10-3 when being listed as an underdog throughout his NFL career.

Looking at his statistics from previous Super Bowls, Mahomes completed 26 of 42 pass attempts at the 2020 edition of the championship match for 286 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and also managed to record 29 rushing yards along with a TD.

Despite this, his numbers in terms of rushing yards haven’t quite lived up to the hype in recent matches. With sportsbooks currently pricing the line at 26.5, we’re backing the under as he has failed to post up more than 26.5 in three of his last four matches. This includes his last two games, in which he had 19 and 15 yards respectively.

BetWhale are offering a best price of -111 for both the over and the under in this one, which you can use $1,250 worth of free bets on after signing up with the website using the link at the top of the page. This means that by placing a $100 on the selection, you’d be paid out $190 if successful, which would be $90 in profit.

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds vs 49ers | Super Bowl LVIII

  • Over 26.5 @ -111
  • Under 26.5 @ -111

Odds correct at time of publication and are subject to change

125% Up To $1,250 For Super Bowl Betting 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

 Get $1,250 Bonus Now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards Odds
NFL

LATEST Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes -111 To Have Under 26.5 Rushing Yards vs 49ers At Super Bowl 58

Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 08 2024
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Carolina – South Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Author image Cai Parry  •  Feb 08 2024

You can bet on numerous Super Bowl National Anthem markets in South Carolina with a range of offshore US sportsbooks below. As of now, there are currently no regulated sports…

Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In California – California Sports Betting Sites
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 08 2024

NFL enthusiasts can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in California with our list of trusted offshore sportsbooks. California sports betting is currently illegal, as the state is one…

Brittany Mahomes Halloween Instagram 01 101922 d2b64bc2ed514ad7aca37ed613526c7f
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs WAGs vs San Francisco 49ers WAGs: Which Super Bowl 58 Team Boasts The Most Combined Instagram Followers?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 08 2024
SUPER BOWL Indiana
NFL
What Are Super Bowl Squares And How Do They Work? Super Bowl Squares Explained
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 08 2024
Trent Williams 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Trent Williams is ‘taking in every second’ knowing just how hard it is to reach the Super Bowl
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 08 2024
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
NFL
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Texas – Texas Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Feb 08 2024
Arrow to top