Patrick Mahomes is favorite to take home this year’s Super Bowl MVP award despite the Chiefs being marginal underdogs against the 49ers this weekend. Ahead of the Super Bowl, we take a look at the latest MVP odds with Bovada offering an unbeaatable price on the quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds On Bovada

See how Bovada are rating Patrick Mahomes’ chances of being named MVP in his fourth Super Bowl appearance.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds: +125

There aren’t many better success stories in the NFL than Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs quarterback making four appearances at the season finale in his six years as a starter.

Mahomes has two Super Bowl rings already and in both of his wins he was named MVP as the Chiefs superstar took control of the games to win it all when it mattered the most.

There aren’t many players in the NFL who are currently performing better than Patrick Mahomes, but market rivals such as Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will both be looking to put a spanner in the works this weekend.

The two time Super Bowl MVP winner is favorite to add a third award to his collection this season, despite Kansas City being marginal underdogs for the game. At +125, a $20 wager would return $45, meaning a you stand to make a profit of $25 from the short priced favorite.

Other Super Bowl MVP Candidates

Patrick Mahomes +125

Brock Purdy +200

Christian McCaffrey +400

Travis Kelce +1400

Deebo Samuel +2500

Isiah Pacheco +3300

Brandon Aiyuk +4000

Rashee Rice +5000

Nick Bosa +6600

George Kittle +8000

Chris Jones +10000

Fred Warner +15000

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100