Patrick Mahomes Favored For Super Bowl MVP Despite Chiefs Being Underdogs – Super Bowl Betting

Olly Taliku
Patrick Mahomes is favorite to take home this year’s Super Bowl MVP award despite the Chiefs being marginal underdogs against the 49ers this weekend. Ahead of the Super Bowl, we take a look at the latest MVP odds with Bovada offering an unbeaatable price on the quarterback. 

Not all sportsbooks offer Super Bowl LVIII MVP markets, with offshore sportsbooks such as Bovada great for offering exclusive NFL markets ahead of the season finale.

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds On Bovada

Being an offshore sportsbook, Bovada are able to offer improved odds on a host of exclusive markets that normal NFL sportsbooks may not offer.

See how Bovada are rating Patrick Mahomes’ chances of being named MVP in his fourth Super Bowl appearance.

  • Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl MVP Odds: +125

There aren’t many better success stories in the NFL than Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs quarterback making four appearances at the season finale in his six years as a starter.

Mahomes has two Super Bowl rings already and in both of his wins he was named MVP as the Chiefs superstar took control of the games to win it all when it mattered the most.

There aren’t many players in the NFL who are currently performing better than Patrick Mahomes, but market rivals such as Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey will both be looking to put a spanner in the works this weekend.

The two time Super Bowl MVP winner is favorite to add a third award to his collection this season, despite Kansas City being marginal underdogs for the game. At +125, a $20 wager would return $45, meaning a you stand to make a profit of $25 from the short priced favorite.

Bovada also offer odds on exclusive markets you are unable to find on sites such as BetMGM and Draftkings, such as what color of gatorade the winning coach will be drenched in, and whether the Super Bowl coin toss will be ‘heads’ or ‘tails.’

Other Super Bowl MVP Candidates

  • Patrick Mahomes +125
  • Brock Purdy +200
  • Christian McCaffrey +400
  • Travis Kelce +1400
  • Deebo Samuel +2500
  • Isiah Pacheco +3300
  • Brandon Aiyuk +4000
  • Rashee Rice +5000
  • Nick Bosa +6600
  • George Kittle +8000
  • Chris Jones +10000
  • Fred Warner +15000

Odds subject to change.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅  Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️  Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺  TV: CBS
🎲  Odds: San Francisco 49ers -120 | Kansas City Chiefs +100

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
