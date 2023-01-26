Site News

Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

neil
Mahomes
Mahomes
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Patrick Mahomes for the AFC Championship Game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Mahomes vs the Bengals.

  • Mahomes To Score 1st TD +3000
  • Mahomes Total Passing Yards – Over/Under 282.5
  • Mahomes to Throw 3 TD Passes +140

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Mahomes is passing for 308.8 yards per game
  • Mahomes Overs has hit in 11 of 17 Games this Season
  • Mahomes has throw a TD pass in all 17 Games
  • Mahomes has throw Interception in 9 of 17 Games
  • The average Passing Yards line for Mahomes this Season was 290.3

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

