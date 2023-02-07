Patrick Mahomes spoke to the media on opening night of Super Bowl week and has said despite the concerns over the QB’s ankle, he plans on leaving it all on the line against the Eagles.

The media rather unsurprisingly directed the majority of their questions at Mahomes ankle injury to try and assess if the QB would be fit for this Sunday’s match and the Chiefs star replied with confidence.

“You won’t know until you get out there in the game. But I’m going to push it. I’ll try to leave it all on the line. I think you all saw that in the last game that I played.

“It’s about relying on your team-mates… I’m not trying to do too much. But I’ll definitely be in a better spot [than] when I was out there last week [in the AFC Championship].”

Mahomes struggled throughout the Championship game and despite winning there was plenty of fresh concerns over the MVP candidate’s fitness ahead of the Super Bowl, but this is nothing new for the Chiefs star QB.

When the Chiefs lost to the Buccs in the 2021 Super Bowl, Mahomes came into the game with fresh injury problems as he struggled with a turf toe. The Super Bowl proved to be one step too far for the Chiefs in 2020, with Mahomes throwing two interceptions in the 31-9 loss.

Even with his injury this season, Mahomes is hungry revenge after the previous struggles of losing in a Super Bowl.

“The win is amazing. It’s one of the best moments of your entire life. You take away all the positives from that.

“But that loss, that stings. That motivates you for years. What it’s done for me is it’s motivated me to be back in this game again. I want to make sure that I can have that winning feeling and not that losing one because that losing feeling is one you’ll never forget.

“You learned that you can’t take things for granted. You can’t come to a game and not have every box checked. I thought we did, but obviously we didn’t and we lost that game and you had to use it as motivation to get back here.”

This year however the Chiefs will be out for revenge and an injured Patrick Mahomes is still Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles will have to have their defence as organised as ever if they are to stop Mahomes this weekend, who is looking for his second Super Bowl ring.

