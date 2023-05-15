The Patrick Cantlay odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the Californian in the top five in the betting at +2000 as the world number 4 looks to win his first ever golfing major.



The PATRICK CANTLAY odds to win the PGA Championship are at +2000

Patrick Cantlay PGA Championship Odds

The world number 4, Patrick Cantlay will be another player high up on many punters’ shortlist for this week’s 105th PGA Championship

So far, the 31 year-old has posted eight career wins, that included the 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion a few seasons back.

This season (2022/23) he’s played in 10 events and despite not winning had two thirds one of which was in the Genesis Invitational in February at the Riviera Country Club

At the Masters 2023, Cantlay finished tied 14th and since then has been third in the RBC Heritage and 21st in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Patrick Cantlay’s best finish in the PGA Championship was third in 2019.

Back PATRICK CANTLAY to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

When is the PGA Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship

105th PGA Championship 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22

Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time

Approx. 9am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)

Justin Thomas (-5) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA

Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100

PGA Championship Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Jon Rahm + 800

Scottie Scheffler + 800

Rory McIlroy +1100

Brooks Koepka +2000

Xander Schauffele +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Dustin Johnson +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Jason Day + 2500

Cameron Smith +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Jordan Spieth +3000

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers

