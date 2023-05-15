The Patrick Cantlay odds to win the PGA Championship 2023 sees the Californian in the top five in the betting at +2000 as the world number 4 looks to win his first ever golfing major.
How To Bet On Patrick Cantlay PGA Championship Odds
The PATRICK CANTLAY odds to win the PGA Championship are at +2000
Here’s how to claim these Patrick Cantlay PGA Championship odds and also get a free bet of up to $1,000.
- Join BetOnline
- Deposit up to a max of $2000
- Get 50% deposit bonus as a PGA Championship golf free bet
- Maximum free bet $1000
Patrick Cantlay PGA Championship Odds
The world number 4, Patrick Cantlay will be another player high up on many punters’ shortlist for this week’s 105th PGA Championship
So far, the 31 year-old has posted eight career wins, that included the 2021 Fed Ex Cup Champion a few seasons back.
This season (2022/23) he’s played in 10 events and despite not winning had two thirds one of which was in the Genesis Invitational in February at the Riviera Country Club
At the Masters 2023, Cantlay finished tied 14th and since then has been third in the RBC Heritage and 21st in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Patrick Cantlay’s best finish in the PGA Championship was third in 2019.
Back PATRICK CANTLAY to win the 2023 PGA Championship at +2000 with BetOnline.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
RELATED: Patrick Cantlay Net Worth, Career Earnings & Sponsorship Deals: 2021 FedEx Cup Champions Boasts Impressive $25 Million Net Worth
When is the PGA Championship 2023?
- ⛳️ Event: 105th PGA Championship
- 📅 Date: Thursday May 18 till Sunday May 22
- 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 9am local time
- 🏆 2022 Winner: Justin Thomas (-5)
- 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN
- 🏟 Venue: Oak Hill Country Club | Pittsford, New York, USA
- 🎲 PGA Championship Odds: Rahm +800 | Scheffler +800 | McIlroy +1100
RELATED: Jon Rahm Odds To Win The PGA Championship 2023: Can Rahm Back Up His Recent Masters Win?
PGA Championship Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Jon Rahm + 800
- Scottie Scheffler + 800
- Rory McIlroy +1100
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Xander Schauffele +2000
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Dustin Johnson +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Jason Day + 2500
- Cameron Smith +2800
- Tony Finau +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3000
- Cameron Young +3000
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
2023 PGA Championship Odds For The Main Golfers
- Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish two-time PGA winner is third in the betting
- Jon Rahm: Big-hitting recent 2023 Masters winner one of the favorites
- Jordan Spieth: Can US star break his PGA major duck?
- Scottie Scheffler: Leading fancy for first PGA Championship win
- Justin Thomas: Two-time winner is back at his best major
- Cameron Smith: Controversial LIV golfer to ruffle some feathers
- Patrick Cantlay: Can world number 4 win his first major?
- Xander Schauffele: World number 5 looking for first major
- Collin Morikawa: 2020 PGA Championship winner returns
- Brooks Koepka: Back-to-back PGA winner in 2018 and 2019
- Dustin Johnson: Two-time Major winner looking for first PGA win
- Tony Finau: Fan favorite looking to win first major championship
- Jason Day: Former world number one won this in 2015
