Patrice Evra Champions League Final Predictions: Manchester United Legend Tips Real Madrid On Penalties

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Patrice Evra Champions League Final Tips
Former Manchester United left-back and France international Patrice Evra has given his predictions for this year’s Champions League final, and like most he is expecting is to be an incredibly close fixture.
While Liverpool are slightly favoured by the majority of bookmakers, Evra admits he had a very difficult time calling the result given the individual brilliance of Real Madrid after knocking out Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on their way to Paris.
Speaking to UEFA, the Champions League winner in 2008 said:
“It’s a tough one. I’m not someone who likes making predictions, but I hope Madrid will win. It’ll be difficult as Liverpool aren’t bad in finals, but the same goes for Madrid.
“It hurts me to say it, but Liverpool would deserve it after the season they’ve had. Madrid caused so much surprise with their comebacks against Paris and Manchester City, and anything can happen in a single game with Vinícius Júnior, Karim Benzema and a big performance from Luka Modrić.
“It’s going to be a great final. I’ll say Madrid to win it on penalties.”
