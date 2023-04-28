Betting

Pascal Siakam Next Team Odds: Thunder, Warriors Are Leaders

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 193029780
rsz usa today 193029780

It feels as though Pascal Siakam has been a part of trade rumors for about three years now, but it looks like the parting of ways between him and the Toronto Raptors may come to fruition this coming off-season.

Which Team Will Sign Pascal Siakam This Off-Season?

Siakam is one of the most productive big men in the league. He just wrapped up the best scoring season of his career, putting up 24.2 per game and dishing out a career-high 5.8 assists per game. The Raptors were a middling .500 team throughout the 2022-23 season, and were bounced out of contention during the play-in tournament.

But Siakam was far and away their star player for the year, but his time in Toronto may be coming to an end.

The team is likely looking to re-tool and get younger, as they will have a new coach who will want to put his fingerprints on the roster. The team has flirted with the idea of trading Siakam in the past, but he is now eligible for free agency, and will test the waters this summer by talking to other teams.

Who are the favorites to land him should he play elsewhere to start the 2023-24 NBA season? Here are the top three in terms of odds:

Teams With The Shortest Odds:

Oklahoma City Thunder (+200)

The Thunder are a young, up-and-coming team with loads of future draft picks, and they currently have some money to spend to fill out their roster. Most of their guys are on cheap rookie contracts, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $33 million responsible for nearly 23% of the team’s salary cap. OKC can afford to throw some money at Pascal Siakam, and they are the current favorites on the board, listed at +200.

Golden State Warriors (+300)

No matter how they finish off these playoffs, the Golden State Warriors may be undergoing some change this summer. They repeatedly have one of the most expensive rosters in the league, and there are rumors that the team could be looking to move on from Draymond Green after the season.

Could Siakam be a replacement? He will likely command big bucks, and the Warriors would be looking to save money this off-season, if anything. Regardless, they are listed as the team that is 2nd most-likely to acquire Siakam should he leave Toronto, with a designation of +300.

Siakam Next Team dds Play
Thunder +200 BetOnline logo
Warriors +300 BetOnline logo
Trail Blazers +400 BetOnline logo

Portland Trail Blazers (+400)

Damain Lillard has long preached loyalty to the franchise that drafted him, but there have been talks of his unhappiness and potential to leave Portland. The team has struggled for so long to surround him with capable teammates in order to make deep runs in the playoffs, and the frustration may be boiling over.

But if the Blazers are able to nab someone like Siakam, it would likely be more than enough to convince Lillard to stay. Portland is currently listed at +400, and could be a good value bet.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting

LATEST Will Levis Draft Odds: Will He Be Selected By Pick #41?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
Lamar Jackson Next Team Odds Lions Now Favored To Land QB
Betting
Betting: Lamar Jackson Signing Swings Ravens Super Bowl Odds
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 27 2023

The writing seemed to be on the wall when the Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this month, but it has now become official: the team has signed quarterback…

rsz 110621 mfb andersonwi lsu rs3115
Betting
NFL Draft: Will Anderson Jr. Is Now The Favorite To Be 2nd Overall Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 27 2023

We are now just a few hours away from the start of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been some serious movement this morning regarding…

rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
Betting
Reddit Rumor Causes Will Levis NFL Draft Odds To Drop By 92%
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 25 2023
rsz i1 1
Betting
NBA Odds: Milwaukee Bucks Sill Top-3 Favorite To Win Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 25 2023
aaron rodgers
Betting
NFL Odds: Will Aaron Rodgers Throw 30+ Touchdowns In 2023?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 25 2023
aaron rodgers jets
Betting
NFL: New York Jets Betting Odds After Aaron Rodgers Trade
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 24 2023
Arrow to top