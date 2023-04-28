Pascal Siakam Next Team Odds: Thunder, Warriors Are Leaders

It feels as though Pascal Siakam has been a part of trade rumors for about three years now, but it looks like the parting of ways between him and the Toronto Raptors may come to fruition this coming off-season.

Which Team Will Sign Pascal Siakam This Off-Season?

Siakam is one of the most productive big men in the league. He just wrapped up the best scoring season of his career, putting up 24.2 per game and dishing out a career-high 5.8 assists per game. The Raptors were a middling .500 team throughout the 2022-23 season, and were bounced out of contention during the play-in tournament.

But Siakam was far and away their star player for the year, but his time in Toronto may be coming to an end.

Raptors received permission to interview Becky Hammon for their HC position, via @wojespn Hammon won the WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces in her first season as coach pic.twitter.com/SLwLLQZUSo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023

The team is likely looking to re-tool and get younger, as they will have a new coach who will want to put his fingerprints on the roster. The team has flirted with the idea of trading Siakam in the past, but he is now eligible for free agency, and will test the waters this summer by talking to other teams.

Who are the favorites to land him should he play elsewhere to start the 2023-24 NBA season? Here are the top three in terms of odds:

Teams With The Shortest Odds:

Oklahoma City Thunder (+200)

The Thunder are a young, up-and-coming team with loads of future draft picks, and they currently have some money to spend to fill out their roster. Most of their guys are on cheap rookie contracts, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $33 million responsible for nearly 23% of the team’s salary cap. OKC can afford to throw some money at Pascal Siakam, and they are the current favorites on the board, listed at +200.

Golden State Warriors (+300)

No matter how they finish off these playoffs, the Golden State Warriors may be undergoing some change this summer. They repeatedly have one of the most expensive rosters in the league, and there are rumors that the team could be looking to move on from Draymond Green after the season.

Could Siakam be a replacement? He will likely command big bucks, and the Warriors would be looking to save money this off-season, if anything. Regardless, they are listed as the team that is 2nd most-likely to acquire Siakam should he leave Toronto, with a designation of +300.

Siakam Next Team dds Play Thunder +200 Warriors +300 Trail Blazers +400

Portland Trail Blazers (+400)

Damain Lillard has long preached loyalty to the franchise that drafted him, but there have been talks of his unhappiness and potential to leave Portland. The team has struggled for so long to surround him with capable teammates in order to make deep runs in the playoffs, and the frustration may be boiling over.

But if the Blazers are able to nab someone like Siakam, it would likely be more than enough to convince Lillard to stay. Portland is currently listed at +400, and could be a good value bet.

