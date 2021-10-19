PSG will look to extend their lead at the top of their group with a win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on the 19th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

The home side have done well in the Champions League so far with one win and a draw from two outings. Meanwhile, Leipzig are yet to pick up a win in the group stages and they will be desperate for a positive result.

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig team news

Sergio Ramos, Neymar and Leandro Paredes are injured. Angel Di Maria is suspended and Keylor Navas is a doubt for PSG.

Dani Olmo and Marcel Halstenberg are ruled out for the Germans.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Herrera; Messi, Mbappe, Draxler

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup: Gulacsi; Klostermann, Simakan, Orban; Mukiele, Laimer, Kampl, Angelino; Nkunku, Forsberg; Poulsen

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig form guide

PSG have won five of their last six matches across all competitions and they will be expected to pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have lost two and drawn one of their last three matches across all competitions. They have lost their last four Champions League outings and they have conceded at least twice in each of those games.

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for PSG vs RB Leipzig from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• PSG – 8/15

• Draw – 18/5

• RB Leipzig– 5/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/9

• Under – 7/4

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig prediction

PSG are in far better form and they will be up against a side that has conceded eight goals in two Champions League games. With the likes of Messi and Mbappe at their disposal, the home side could run riot here.

Prediction: PSG to win.

