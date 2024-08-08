Two giants of European soccer, Spain and France will lock horns in the Gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, August 9. Continue reading to get all the key information about the fascinating encounter.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Where To Watch In US

The mouth-watering showdown between Spain and France will take place at the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the game on USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Preview

Spain

After the senior team claimed the 2024 European Championship in Germany, Spain’s Olympic team is eyeing a unique double. The men in red are dreaming of securing their first gold medal in soccer since 1992.

Spain has participated in two finals since 1992, once in 2000 and again in 2020, but came up short on both occasions, settling for the Silver medal.

This year, La Roja looks confident of going the distance. After cruising past group-stage hurdles, Spain locked horns with Japan in the quarter-finals. It was a mere formality for Santi Denia’s side, as it came away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Spaniards had to fight a little harder in the semi-finals, as Morocco threw the kitchen sink at them. They were trailing until the 66th minute, but thanks to Fermin Lopez’s goal and assist, Spain ultimately walked away with a 2-1 win.

France

Being the home side, France will have to deal with the added weight of expectations on Friday. But so far, Thierry Henry’s men have made light work of it. After comfortably topping their group, Les Bleus faced bitter rival Argentina in the quarter-finals. La Albiceleste made them work, but the French simply had more quality and came away with a 1-0 win.

In the semi-finals, France also faced a North African country. And just like Spain, the home side bagged a comeback victory. The scoreline read 3-1 in France’s favor, guaranteeing the nation’s first soccer medal in 40 years. Michael Olise was the hero of the game, as he chipped in with an excellent assist and a fine goal.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Prediction

Both Spain and France have done enough to reach the final game of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but, unfortunately, there is only room for one at the top. We believe it will be an incredibly close contest — one that will be decided by a moment of magic. We are backing Fermin Lopez to be the magic man and carry Spain to a 1-0 victory.