Soccer

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Where To Watch Men’s Soccer Final, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Spain vs France Olympics Final
Spain vs France Olympics Final

Two giants of European soccer, Spain and France will lock horns in the Gold medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday, August 9. Continue reading to get all the key information about the fascinating encounter.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Where To Watch In US

The mouth-watering showdown between Spain and France will take place at the iconic Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. local time / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the game on USA Network, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Preview

Spain

After the senior team claimed the 2024 European Championship in Germany, Spain’s Olympic team is eyeing a unique double. The men in red are dreaming of securing their first gold medal in soccer since 1992.

Spain has participated in two finals since 1992, once in 2000 and again in 2020, but came up short on both occasions, settling for the Silver medal.

This year, La Roja looks confident of going the distance. After cruising past group-stage hurdles, Spain locked horns with Japan in the quarter-finals. It was a mere formality for Santi Denia’s side, as it came away with a comfortable 3-0 victory. Spaniards had to fight a little harder in the semi-finals, as Morocco threw the kitchen sink at them. They were trailing until the 66th minute, but thanks to Fermin Lopez’s goal and assist, Spain ultimately walked away with a 2-1 win.

France

Being the home side, France will have to deal with the added weight of expectations on Friday. But so far, Thierry Henry’s men have made light work of it. After comfortably topping their group, Les Bleus faced bitter rival Argentina in the quarter-finals. La Albiceleste made them work, but the French simply had more quality and came away with a 1-0 win.

In the semi-finals, France also faced a North African country. And just like Spain, the home side bagged a comeback victory. The scoreline read 3-1 in France’s favor, guaranteeing the nation’s first soccer medal in 40 years. Michael Olise was the hero of the game, as he chipped in with an excellent assist and a fine goal.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Prediction

Both Spain and France have done enough to reach the final game of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but, unfortunately, there is only room for one at the top. We believe it will be an incredibly close contest — one that will be decided by a moment of magic. We are backing Fermin Lopez to be the magic man and carry Spain to a 1-0 victory.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Spain vs France Olympics Final
Soccer

LATEST Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain vs France – Where To Watch Men’s Soccer Final, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Manchester United Star Casemiro
Soccer
“It’s important for the manager” – Mikael Silvestre Insists Manchester United Must Keep Underwhelming Casemiro
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has urged Erik ten Hag and Co. not to sell Casemiro this summer. Silvestre has hailed the Brazilian midfielder’s character and believes he can…

Liverpool Legend Owen
Soccer
“They could actually drop away a little bit” – Liverpool Legend Michael Owen Makes Shock Premier League Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has predicted Arsenal will finally win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He also boldly predicted Manchester City would drop…

Real Madrid And Spain Legend Sergio Ramos Is One Of The Most Followed Soccer Players On Instagram
Soccer
“We are proud of you” – Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Defends Spain Women’s Team After Paris Olympics Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He could score you 25 goals” – Paul Scholes Urges Arsenal To Lap Up Formidable Premier League Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Are Ready to Re-negotiate Terms with Marseille Over Eddie Nketiah Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: La Liga Side Expect Star Player To Green-Light Liverpool Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Arrow to top