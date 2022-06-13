Countries
Parimatch Royal Ascot Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

15 mins ago

on

Parimatch horse racing banner

Claim the Parimatch Royal Ascot Betting Offer

The 2022 Royal Ascot Festival is just days away, and the nation is already starting to get excited. Everyone from experienced punters to complete novices will be placing bets before the race, and some will find themselves winning thousands. If you are looking to have a wager on the Ascot racing, consider doing so at Parimatch. We’ll take a look at their great free bet bonus below.

How to Claim the Parimatch Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally simple to get your hands on the Parimatch Royal Ascot betting offer. Just follow the easy step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Parimatch
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £5+, at odds of evens or higher
  3. Receive £30 in Free Bets

Parimatch Royal Ascot Betting Offer: Bet £5 Get £30 in Free Bets

It’s exceptionally important to have read and understood the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming it. Below, you can find the most important terms of the Parimatch free bet bonus.

  • No promo code required
  • Only available to those depositing using card
  • Qualifying bet must be £5+ at evens or greater
  • Receive 3 x £10 free bets

Parimatch Royal Ascot Betting

Royal Ascot is one of the most iconic weeks of horse racing in the world, watched by people from all over the planet. The reason? It’s exceptionally exciting, plus it’s one of the most unpredictable race festivals around.

This year, there are several horses being tipped by pundits, but there are so many opportunities to win big on the 35 races from Royal Ascot, including the showpiece event on Tuesday, the Ascot Gold Cup. Other races such as The Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Queen Mary Stakes feature with potential money to be made on outsiders.

Regardless of who you choose to bet on, you should make sure you claim a free bet. There are many sportsbooks offering Royal Ascot free bets, including Parimatch.

Parimatch Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Run For Your Money

If your horse doesn’t give you a run for your money, you’ll find that you receive your stake back as cash.

This means you’ll get refunded if your horse refuses or whip around at the start, fails to come out or loses all chance at the stalls.

Key T&Cs: Bets placed on Virtual Horse Racing not eligible. Only applicable to UK & Irish horse races.

Parimatch Review: Should You Claim The Royal Ascot Offer?

The Parimatch Royal Ascot betting offer is a really nice one, so you should definitely claim it. It might not be the largest bonus around, but the free £30 you receive could be the money that wins you thousands!

To claim this bonus, head to Parimatch using a link on this page, then sign up. Then, deposit some money and place a £5 qualifying bet. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook.

